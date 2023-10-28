2024 NFL draft: DBs top picks for Steelers in mock drafts

If the 2024 NFL draft was today, the Pittsburgh Steelers would hold the No. 23 overall pick in the first round. What position would the team target? That depends because this draft class is a real mixed bag at many positions the Steelers need.

One position the Steelers could target early in the draft is defensive back. Whether it is cornerback or safety, Pittsburgh should upgrade multiple spots in the offseason.

Pro Football Focus has an exceptional mock draft simulator on their site and they tabulated who the top picks are that everyone is choosing as they complete these mock drafts.

For the Steelers, the fans went all-in on safety. The top pick is Miami’s Kamren Kinchens followed closely by Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin. Both players are top-notch athletes with NFL size and speed. Nubin is slightly less impressive as far as measurables but is the more polished player.

You might be wondering why neither of the top two picks are occupied by either an interior offensive lineman, offensive tackle or cornerback. It has to do with the state of those positions right now.

There isn’t an interior offensive lineman in the draft right now worthy of a first-round pick and unless someone emerges, maybe not even the second. For offensive tackle and cornerback, there will be an early run at both and the cupboards could be bare when the Steelers go on the clock.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire