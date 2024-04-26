2024 NFL Draft Day 2 Mock Draft: Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey continue WR run

On the heels of a historic night that saw quarterbacks fly off the board early and often, here is a mock of what I think could happen during Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Mitchell ran a 98.7th percentile 4.34s 40-yard dash at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds, wowing the scouting community in Indy. His 16.3 ADOT is the second-highest in the draft class with a microscopic 1.9% drop rate this year. However his 9.7% career broken tackle rate, 1.84 yards per route average and tendency to take plays off are also troubling data points that muddy his profile.

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

An expert in space-creation, nobody in this class disguises his intentions quite like McConkey. Despite the slot profile at 5-11, 186 pounds, he lined up wide 79% of the time in the SEC and proved his athletic bonafides with a 4.39s 40-time (95th%) and a staggering 6.72s 3-Cone (94th%) for a crisp 9.34 Relative Athletic Score.

RELATED: NFL Draft Day 1 recap: Falcons shock the football world

The consensus preseason CB1, McKinstry absolutely dominated in 2022 holding opponents to 2.6 yards per target and a 36% completion rate en route to All-American accolades. His athletic profile doesn’t jump off the page, as is evidenced by his 7.54 RAS, and he was overshadowed in 2023 by Terrion Arnold (who was drafted by the Lions in Round 1), but Kool-Aid had a legitimately elite 2022 and comes from the vaunted Alabama defensive back finishing school.

Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU

Suamataia would give newly acquired QB Jayden Daniels a one-dimensional sentry to keep him upright. The Samoan tackle posted an excellent 86th percentile pass block grade with a 9.38 RAS, but also struggled with an unsightly 3.1% blown run block rate last year.

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

A tweener who many scouts profile as a slot corner/safety in addition to having game-breaking punt return prowess, DeJean allowed a 38% catch rate with just 44 YAC on 20 receptions this season. The Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and member of the famed Bruce Feldman “Freaks List”, DeJean could be the Chargers’ new version of Eric Weddle.

Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M

Cooper accumulated 17.0 TFL, 56 stops (5th in Power 5) and 27 pressures (7th in P5) while earning First Team All-American accolades for his accomplishments. His 91st percentile PFF defensive grade was the highest mark of any linebacker in the nation.

Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

In 2023 he finally transitioned to center and promptly earned the second-highest PFF pass block grade in the Power Five with just one pressure and a pristine 0.6% blown block rate on run plays. Powers-Johnson’s elite play earned him Unanimous First-Team All-American accolades to go with winning the Rimington Trophy, which is annually awarded to the nation’s best center.

40. Washington Commanders (from CHI)

T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

Tampa came of age in 2022, starting every game for the next two seasons while leading the Cyclones with 10 PBU and 80th%+ grades in coverage, run defense and overall. Tampa continued to raise his game by charting 44 tackles, 9.0 PBU and a scintillating 54.8 NFL pass rating, receiving Third Team All-Big 12 recognition this year.

Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

Colson produced 196 tackles over the last two seasons with a gaudy 18% tackle while leading all Power Five linebackers with a spectacular 4.7% missed tackle percentage in 2023. Colson’s coverage chops are sound as well, allowing a solid 69% completion rate for 185 receiving yards and a laudable 83rd percentile PFF cover grade (7th in P5).

Jer’Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois

Newton created 43 pressures (4th in FBS) and 32 stops (3rd in P5) to go with a 15% win pass rush win rate (7th in P5) while being named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. The two-time All-American led the Illini with an 11.4% pressure rate, but his 20% missed tackle rate and 46th percentile tackle grade shows there is still room for improvement for the dominant big man.

Ennis Rakestraw, CB, Missouri

In 2022 he broke out with 10 PBU and a 50% completion rate while forcing incompletions on 23% of his targets. Injuries crept up this year, as he missed four games and was hampered in several others due to a groin injury he sustained in September. Rakestraw still managed to post the highest coverage, tackling and run defense grades of his career despite being compromised in the hyper-competitive SEC. He ran a respectable 4.51s 40-yard dash (67th%) with a laudable 1.52s 10-yard split that ranks in the 90th percentile. His 4.38s shuttle (32nd%) wasn’t his best moment and 13 bench reps (53rd%) would have been the second-lowest number of any cornerback at the Combine.

Patrick Paul, OT, Houston

Paul made 44 starts at LT during his time in Houston, earning all-conference honors his last three seasons and being voted team captain the last two. From a physical perspective, Paul has the gangly proportions that every NFL team covets. His eagle-like wingspan of over 86” while weighing in over 330 pounds with a 9.67 RAS, makes Paul ideally suited to handle the size and speed of NFL edge rushers.

Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

Isaac led the Big Ten with 16.0 TFL in addition to a team-leading 7.5 sacks and 4.5% havoc rate. His 2.33s time-to-first-pressure average is a blazing time, while his 4.1% sack rate led all PSU defensive linemen. The team captain also slashed his missed tackle rate from 27-to-10% while earning a strong 83rd percentile PFF overall grade in the process.

Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota

Nubin is a dependable workhorse who allowed a 35% completion rate or less to go with 50+ tackles and 3+ interceptions in each of the last three seasons. His Minnesota career culminated with him leading all FBS safeties in PFF cover grade and completion rate (30%) en route to Second Team All-American honors. Nubin had meniscus surgery after the season which contributed to him skipping the Combine.

47. New York Giants (from SEA)

Max Melton, CB, Rutgers

Melton allowed a QBR of just 65.7 in coverage this season, allowing 24 completions on 44 targets with 16 PBU. A four-year starter, he proved his athleticism with a pristine 9.57 Relative Athletic Score.

Mike Sainristil, CB, Michigan

Sainristil is a converted slot wide receiver who allowed a 58% reception rate on 50 targets, to go along with six pass breakups and six interceptions, which ranked third in the FBS. He is a pure athlete who can change the direction of the field quickly, or even change the score (two touchdowns in ‘23).

Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State

Fiske made a seamless transition to the Power Five by recording 26 stops, 28 pressures and 6.0 sacks in 444 snaps, playing a vital role in Florida State’s undefeated regular season. His relentless play-style stood out at the Senior Bowl where he ripped through some of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 class. He continued a scorching pre-draft evaluation process at the Combine when he ran a 4.78s 40-yard dash (99th%) that was .07 faster than any other DT.

Payton Wilson, LB, NC State

The decision to come back for his sixth year proved prescient, as Wilson lit the ACC ablaze for 138 tackles, 17.5 TFL and 67 stops to go with a scorching 4.4% sack rate. The consensus First Team All-American became the first player in NC State history to win either the Butkus Award, given to the best linebacker in the FBS, or the prestigious Bednarik Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top overall defensive player. A lengthy injury history is his biggest question mark.

Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

Lassiter allowed 15 receptions on 39 targets for a solid 38% completion rate, 136 yards and a 48.7 NFL pass rating. He checked the agility boxes at the Combine with a 4.12s shuttle (84th%) and a 6.62s 3-Cone that led all cornerbacks. The UGA standout waited to run until the Georgia pro day and ran a disheartening 4.64s 40-yard dash that would have tied Syracuse CB Isaiah Johnson for the slowest cornerback 40-time at the Combine.

Blake Fisher, OT, Notre Dame

He began as the heir apparent to Liam Eichenberg as a freshman in South Bend, but was replaced by fellow Freshman OT Joe Alt when his season was cut short to a knee injury. Fisher would start his next two seasons (25 games) at right tackle, allowing only nine sacks and six QB hits over that period.

53. Philadelphia Eagles

Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington

A fourth-year breakout, Polk was the Z-WR opposite Rome Odunze, catching 69-of-108 for 1,159 yards, breaking 15 tackles with a 2.29 yards per route average and 54% contested catch rate. Plus, 29.4% of his targets were 20+ yards downfield with a 50% deep target catch rate.

Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

Orhorhoro averaged 2.66s from the snap to create his 27 pressures last year, which along with his 2.3% sack rate led all Clemson defensive linemen. Ohrohroro owned the Combine, performing every test on the board and crushing them to the tune of a 9.92 Relative Athletic Score.

Christian Haynes, OG, UConn

Haynes allowed a commendable three pressures and zero sacks on 328 pass reps, good for a 91st percentile PFF pass block grade (No. 1 among FBS IOL). His outstanding 99.5% blocking efficiency laid the foundation for 85th+ percentile grades in both phases of the game in 2022. While his grades dipped slightly in 2023, the Huskies’ mauler still posted an 80th-to-82 run/pass grade percentile split with just one sack, four penalties and a 0.7% pressure rate.

Jonathan Brooks, RB, Texas

Brooks gives Dallas the all-around complete back they desperately need following the departure of Tony Pollard. He recorded 3.9 YAC, a 91st percentile run grade and caught 25-of-29 targets last year. While he tore an ACL late in the season, recent reports suggest he’s already running and cutting and should be ready to contribute relatively early on in 2024.

Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

The Baltimore native flourished this year, creating 56 pressures while almost doubling his sack rate from 1.8-to-3.3%. His 88th% pass rush grade charted as the seventh best grade in the Power Five among edge defenders, while Braswell also led the Tide with three forced fumbles. He excelled on the Combine track, running a 1.58s 10-yard split (97th%) and 4.6s 40-yard dash that ranked in the 96th percentile for a 251-pounder.

58. Green Bay Packers

Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest

Primarily lining up outside, Carson has notable ball hawking skills with seven or more pass breaks up in each of the last three seasons, while only recording three total interceptions in that span. He has decent 4.52s (63rd%) straight line speed and displays advanced hand usage, but Carson can occasionally get turned around at the top of routes.

59. Houston Texans

Roger Rosengarten, OT, Washington

Rosengarten has held down the right tackle spot for the Washington Huskies for the past two years, including their magical College Football Playoff run in 2023 where he earned Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 honors. A plus athlete (92nd percentile RAS) with average length and strength, he was the blind-side protector for Washington as Michael Penix Jr. is left-handed.

60. Buffalo Bills

Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami

Kinchens produced 59 tackles, 10 PBU and five interceptions this year while being named First Team All-ACC for a second time. He missed a few games due to a scary collision that kept him from putting up the All-American caliber season he had the year prior, but he bounced back and was good to go for the Senior Bowl. His 2.43 RAS is a glaring red flag in terms of athleticism.

Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

The First Team All Pac-12 EDGE somehow managed to improve on his eye-opening 2022, recording 80 pressures with a 17.6% overall win rate (10th in P5) and 29% win percentage from true pass sets (4th in FBS). While a 7.46 RAS is a respectable score, the most important number that he posted at the Combine was his weight: 245 pounds. Trice was listed at a robust 274 pounds on the team website and his power edge profile was built on the assumption that he checks in around 260.

Cooper Beebe, OG, Kansas State

Beebe held opponents to a laudable 0.5% pressure rate despite logging 122 snaps between LT and RT. He received All-American honors for the second consecutive season in addition to being named a finalist for both the Campbell and Outland Trophies. Beebe flashed elite speed at the Combine with a 1.74s 10-yard split (94th%) and 5.03s 40-yard dash (92nd%), while his 7.44s 3-Cone charted in the 96th percentile for a combined 9.26 RAS.

Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale

After spending three years as a starter at Yale, dominating the inferior competition of the Ivy League, Amegadjie is now ready for the challenge of professional football. The three time All-Conference honoree spent two years at left tackle and 2021 at right guard. He possesses objectively impressive size and length, with a wingspan of over 85” and raptor-like 36.125” length arms.

Zach Frazier, IOL, West Virginia

Frazier logged 2,584 snaps from 2021-23, earning a 74th+ percentile PFF grade in both the run and pass phases in all three of those campaigns. He had a standout 2023, allowing a 1.1% pressure rate with zero sacks in addition to earning consensus Second Team All-America honors and should be a plug and play option on the interior.

Round 3

65. Carolina Panthers: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan

66. Arizona Cardinals: Christian Mahogany, OG, Boston College

67. Washington Commanders: Cole Bishop, S, Utah

68. New England Patriots: Ben Sinnott, TE, Kansas State

69. Los Angeles Chargers: Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan

70. New York Giants: Marshawn Lloyd, RB, USC

71. Arizona Cardinals (from TEN): Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

72. New York Jets: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

73. Detroit Lions (from MIN): Cedric Gray, LB, North Carolina

74. Atlanta Falcons: Michael Hall Jr., DT, Ohio State

77. Las Vegas Raiders - Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

78. Washington Commanders (from SEA): Austin Booker, EDGE, Kansas

79. Atlanta Falcons (from JAX): Malachi Corley, WR, Western Kentucky

80. Cincinnati Bengals: Jermaine Burton, WR, Alabama

82. Indianapolis Colts: Jalen McMillan, WR, Indianapolis

83. Los Angeles Rams: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State

84. Pittsburgh Steelers: Tanor Bortolini, C, Wisconsin

85. Cleveland Browns: Matt Goncalves, OT, Pitt

86. Houston Texans (from PHI): Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

87. Dallas Cowboys: Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

88. Green Bay Packers: Dominick Puni, OG, Kansas

89. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: D.J. James, CB, Auburn

90. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Javon Bullard, S, Georgia

91. Green Bay Packers (from BUF): Calen Bullock, S, USC

92. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from DET): Devontez Walker, WR, UNC

93. Baltimore Ravens: Javon Baker, WR, UCF

94. San Francisco 49ers: Renardo Green, CB, Florida State

95. Kansas City Chiefs: Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland

96. Jacksonville Jaguars*: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

97. Cincinnati Bengals*: Kalen King, CB, Penn State

98. Pittsburgh Steelers* (from PHI): Malik Washington, WR, Virginia

100. Washington Commanders* (from SF): Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

*Compensatory pick

