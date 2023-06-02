2024 NFL draft dates, location announced

The 2024 NFL draft should be an exciting one for the Arizona Cardinals.

We now know the dates and location of the draft.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero tweeted Thursday that the 2024 draft will be April 25-27 in Detroit.

Between their own picks, a projected compensatory selection and three they acquired via draft day trades this year, they are expected to have 11 selections.

And because of expectations for their own season and the fact they own the Houston Texans’ first-round pick, they could viably have two picks in the top five of the draft and might end up with the first two selections.

After years of holding the draft at Radio City Music Hall in New York, the location of the draft has moved almost yearly since 2015.

In 2015 and 2016, it was held in Chicago. In 2017, it was in Philadelphia. In 2018, it was at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. In 2019, it was held in Nashville and then in 2020 it was completely virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last three years, it was held in Cleveland, Las Vegas and Kansas City.

