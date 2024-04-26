2024 NFL draft: Compensation revealed for Chiefs’ trade with Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs had to move up in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft to select Texas standout Xavier Worthy on Thursday night.

The defending Super Bowl champions made a deal with the Buffalo Bills to trade their No. 32 selection for the No. 28 pick, where they took Worthy, who set the NFL combine’s 40-yard dash record back in March.

In addition to the No. 32 choice in the draft, Kansas City sent and received two additional selections, meaning that the Chiefs will still have six picks remaining in the draft.

Details about compensation were first reported by Field Yates on Twitter:

The Bills trade: Pick 28, 133, 248 The Chiefs trade: Pick 32, 95, 221 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 26, 2024

While this move was hardly a blockbuster in terms of compensation, it resulted in a blockbuster pick when Kansas City took the fastest player in the 2024 class.

Expect this trade to be the subject of many discussions next season if the Chiefs meet the Bills in the AFC playoffs in January.

