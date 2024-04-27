2024 NFL draft: College highlights for new Seahawks Tyrice Knight, AJ Barner

The Seahawks have addressed their needs at linebacker and tight end almost back to back in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. At No. 118 overall, they chose linebacker Tyrice Knight out of UTEP, then three picks later they went with Michigan tight end AJ Barner.

