2024 NFL draft: Chiefs trade up with San Francisco 49ers in Day 2

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up one spot in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft to select BYU offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia.

After making a trade on Day 1 with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City turned to the San Francisco 49ers to take Suamataia in Round 2.

The teams haven’t yet announced details of Friday’s deal, but the return that the Chiefs got in Suamataia should prove to be worth their trouble to trade up one spot in the second round.

A gifted people-mover with a ton of raw ability, the BYU lineman was projected to be a first-round pick in some mock drafts and became a cult favorite among scouts after his rock-solid results at the 2024 NFL Combine.

Andy Reid, a former BYU lineman himself, is sure to be pleased with the pick and should have no problem getting Suamataia involved in his offense next season with Kansas City’s first-round selection Xavier Worthy.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire