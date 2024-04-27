2024 NFL draft: Chiefs take Jaden Hicks with pick No. 135

The Kansas City Chiefs finally addressed their defense with the No. 135 selection in the 2024 NFL draft, picking up Washington State defensive back Jaden Hicks.

Hicks was a full-season starter in his last year at Washington State and made an immediate impact during his redshirt freshman year in 2022, starting 11 of 13 games and had 76 tackles, one interception, and one sack.

One of the best players remaining, Hicks was a logical choice for Kansas City, which traded star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans earlier in the offseason.

While Hicks, a safety, won’t directly contribute in Sneed’s role, the Chiefs will be able to use his talent in coverage to help minimize the veteran’s loss in situations where Steve Spagnuolo is looking to use a unique positional grouping to keep opponents off balance.

The pick is Hicks! With the 133rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, we have selected @JadenHicks11! pic.twitter.com/bpY7Eg6K0N — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 27, 2024

Hicks might not be a star in his first year with the Chiefs, but has a chance to turn into a special player in Kansas City’s up-and-coming secondary.

