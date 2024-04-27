2024 NFL draft: Chiefs take Holy Cross OL C.J. Hanson with pick No. 248

The Kansas City Chiefs finally addressed their defense with the No. 248 selection in the 2024 NFL draft, picking up Holy Cross guard C.J. Hanson.

The offensive line’s depth is the story of this year’s draft, as the Chiefs add yet another young blocker to their front five. A standout from Holy Cross, Hanson is a two-time All-Patriot League first-team selection and was a fan-favorite in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Hanson impressed scouts after his strong performances at the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL Scouting Combine earlier in the offseason. A month ago, he also participated in Holy Cross’ pro day in front of 30 NFL scouts, which helped raise his draft stock enough to justify his selection on Day 3.

With the 248th pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, we have selected C.J. Hanson!

Kansas City’s addition of more young, versatile offensive linemen will increase competition heading into training camp. The injury to All-Pro Joe Thuney may have contributed to the increased attention to roster depth on the offensive line.

