2024 NFL draft: Chargers pick WR Brenden Rice with No. 225 overall selection

The Chargers selected former USC wide receiver Brenden Rice with the No. 225 overall pick.

Los Angeles selected Ladd McConkey in the second round, but they seemed to be one player away from having a complete receiver room.

Brenden, the son of Hall of Fame NFL receiver Jerry Rice, caught for 791 yards and a team-leading 12 touchdowns during the 2023 regular season.

Before his two seasons with the Trojans, Rice played for Colorado. For his four-year collegiate career between the Buffalos and USC, Rice had 1,812 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, Rice is a big-bodied and explosive wideout with yards-after-catch ability, decent route-running skills, physicality and strong hands to engulf passes thrown to him.

Rice was a Reese’s Senior Bowl attendee.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire