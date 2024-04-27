2024 NFL draft: Chargers pick RB Kimani Vidal with No. 181 overall selection

The Chargers selected former Troy running back Kimani Vidal with the No. 181 overall pick.

Los Angeles was likely to add to the backfield at some point in the draft, and they did so by getting Vidal, who should complement Gus Edwards and JK Dobbins.

Vidal was Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a third-team All-American in 2023 after he rushed for the second-most yards in the FBS (1,661). He left as Troy’s all-time leading rusher with 4,010 yards.

At 5-foot-8 and 215 pounds, Vidal has the explosiveness, vision, contact balance, lateral agility and passing game impact to be a key piece of the Bolts’ backfield committee early on.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire