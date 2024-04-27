2024 NFL draft: Chargers pick CB Cam Hart with No. 140 overall selection

The Chargers selected former Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart with the No. 140 overall pick.

After drafting Tarheeb Still, Los Angeles double dipped at the position by adding Hart.

With over 30 starts under his belt, Hart finished his college career with 90 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 17 pass breakups and two interceptions.

At 6-foot-3 and 202 pounds, Hart is a big corner with good speed to carry receivers downfield and plus zone coverage skills to read, react and make plays on underneath routes.

Hart will have the opportunity to earn a starting job early on.

