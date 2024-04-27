2024 NFL draft: Chargers pick CB Tarheeb Still with No. 137 overall selection
The Chargers selected former Maryland cornerback Tarheeb Still with the No. 137 overall pick.
Los Angeles added Kristian Fulton in free agency, but they still had a glaring need to upgrade the cornerback room.
Still finished the 2023 season with five interceptions, tied for fifth-most in the FBS. He was one of only two players in the FBS to have two multi-interception games. Still had 28 passes defended and six picks.
At 6 feet and 189 pounds, Still has the reactive athleticism to stay with receivers in coverage and the ball skills to create turnovers. He possesses inside-outside versatility but projects best in the slot for the Chargers.