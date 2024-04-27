2024 NFL draft: Chargers pick DT Justin Eboigbe with No. 105 overall selection

The Chargers selected former Alabama defensive tackle Justin Eboigbe with the No. 105 overall pick.

The Chargers signed Poona Ford in free agency, but they still need more reinforcements along the interior part of the defensive line.

Eboigbe was a key contributor for the Crimson Tide before a neck injury derailed his 2022 season. He followed it up with a breakout campaign before declaring for the draft, recording 63 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and a pass defended.

The 6-foot-5 and 292-pound Eboige is an interior defender who is tough and well-built with the strength to anchor at the point of attack and eat up double teams. While his strength is in run defense, this past season he showed the explosiveness and technicality to get after the quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire