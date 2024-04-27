2024 NFL draft: Chargers pick LB Junior Colson with No. 69 overall selection

The Chargers selected former Michigan linebacker Junior Colson with the No. 69 overall pick.

Los Angeles added Denzel Perryman and Troy Dye in free agency, but the positional room needed more playmakers and additional depth. Colson reunites with Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter.

Colson is a rangy and explosive linebacker whose coverage skills are high-quality NFL traits. He has the speed to stay in phase with tight ends and running backs and is also effective in the run game.

During his time at Michigan, Colson racked up 256 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, five interceptions and 2.5 sacks.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire