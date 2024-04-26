2024 NFL Draft – Chargers Take Notre Dame’s Joe Alt at No. 5

The Los Angeles Chargers are following Jim Harbaugh’s path to success in rebuilding their team. Just like Harbaugh did at Stanford, with the San Francisco 49ers, and at Michigan, Harbaugh and the Chargers addressed the offensive line with the fifth overall pick in Thursday’s opening night of the NFL draft.

joe alt of Notre Dame, widely viewed as the best lineman in the draft, heard his name called relatively early Thursday night. Alt going fifth overall is the highest a Notre Dame player has been selected since quarterback Rick Mirer went second overall to the Seattle Seahawks in 1993.

Alt leaves a big hole at Notre Dame but has the potential to solidify the left side of the Chargers offensive line for the next decade or more.

