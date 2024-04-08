2024 NFL draft: Chargers hosting RB Isaac Guerendo for visit

The Chargers are hosting Louisville running back Issac Guerendo for a pre-draft visit, according to uStadium.

Guerendo finished his lone season with the Cardinals with 132 carries for 810 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 22 passes for 234 yards and had 11 kick returns for 211 yards.

Guerendo played at Wisconsin for four seasons before transferring to play for Louisville. He finished his Badger career with 99 carries, 582 yards, six TDs, 20 receptions, 124 receiving yards and one receiving score.

At 6 feet and 221 pounds, Guerendo is a well-built running back who possesses the speed and burst to make plays on the ground and in the air.

A winner at the NFL Scouting Combine, Guerendo posted a blazing 4.33 official time with a 1.55 10-yard split. His 40 time was the fastest among running backs.

Even though they signed Gus Edwards, the Bolts are still likely to add to the positional room and it appears Guerendo could be a target on Day 3.

