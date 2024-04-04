2024 NFL draft: Chargers hosted LB Edgerrin Cooper on visit

The Chargers hosted Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper on a pre-draft visit on Thursday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Cooper is a speedy, rangy, explosive linebacker whose coverage skills and ability to defend the run and blitz are high-quality NFL traits.

For his Aggie career, Cooper finished with 205 tackles, 30.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Los Angeles signed Denzel Perryman, who will likely be one of the starters. They also added Troy Dye in free agency and they return Daiyan Henley and Nick Niemann. But they need to add depth to the middle of the defense.

Cooper projects as a Day 2 selection and one of the first linebackers to be off the board.

