2024 NFL draft: Caleb Williams’ NFL landing spot is the talk of the football world

The landing spot of USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will be a fun topic to monitor during the upcoming NFL season. The 2023 NFL draft is in the past, and plenty of 2024 mock drafts have begun to circulate.

Doug Farrar of Touchdown Wire wrote a 2024 mock draft, and he has Caleb Williams going first overall to the Arizona Cardinals. Another fun fact is that Farrar has Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. going second to the Cardinals.

Can you imagine a Williams-Harrison offense? It’s possible since the Cardinals traded down from No. 3 in 2023 and acquired the Houston Texans’ pick.

“The 1992 Indianapolis Colts are the only team in any major professional sport to ever have the first two picks in a draft (they took defensive lineman Steve Emtman and linebacker Quentin Coryatt), but that’s where PFF has the Cardinals in their 2024 Mock Draft Simulator,” Farrar wrote.

“Were that to happen, the Cardinals would be in a position to take a near-generational quarterback and receiver, which is what we have them doing with the first two picks.”

If Williams plays even remotely close to last year, he should be the unquestioned top pick in the 2024 NFL draft. In this scenario, the Cardinals would take a signal-caller despite having Kyler Murray (meaning a trade is likely).

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire