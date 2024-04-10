2024 NFL draft: Breaking down the Steelers picks in new ESPN mock draft

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has a new two-round mock draft out and we always perk up when there is a Kiper mock out. The 2024 NFL draft promises to send a ton of young talent into the league and this draft will be vital for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh has taken great care in rebuilding the roster and if they can land a pair of starters in this draft like they did in 2023, they could be right back in the mix for an AFC North crown.

Kiper’s mock kicks off with the Steelers selecting Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton in the first round. Here’s what Kiper had to say about the pick.

Cornerback, wide receiver, center — I wouldn’t be surprised with any of these positions for Pittsburgh, which has made a few intriguing additions this offseason. The Steelers parted ways with starting pivot Mason Cole in February, and taking Barton, my top-ranked center, might even be an upgrade. Barton played center as a freshman but spent the past three seasons at left tackle for the Blue Devils, and I see his pro future along the interior. He allowed just three sacks over the past two seasons.

Might be an upgrade? Cole was awful last season. Barton is a huge step up and sets up the team for the future at center.

Moving to the second round, Kiper has the Steelers selecting former Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan. As Kiper points out, McMillan is a natural slot receiver in the NFL but I’m not sure that’s the target this early in the draft. After trading away Diontae Johnson, an outside receiver is a higher priority, especially with several veterans on the roster who can line up inside. McMillan’s former teammate, Ja’Lynn Polk who went two picks later might be a better fit.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire