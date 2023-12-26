2024 NFL draft: Bowl season RB big board
Bowl season keeps chugging along like a reliable running back ripping off first down after first down. Finding running backs who can do that in the NFL is one of the goals of the scouting process.
This year’s class doesn’t appear to have any surefire first-rounders like a year ago when Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs both came off the draft board in the top 12 picks. The early impression is that this is a good group to tailor to individual team fits, and there is a good selection of capable talent, if not any transcendent types of RBs.
1. Trey Benson, Florida State
What stands out: Incredible balance and ability to maintain speed through contact
2. Jonathon Brooks, Texas
What stands out: Agility for his size and his polished receiving ability
3. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
What stands out: Quick feet and forward lean through contact
*Has not declared for the draft as of 12/25
4. Donovan Edwards, Michigan
What stands out: Big-play ability and open-field vision
5. Blake Corum, Michigan
What stands out: All-around skill package and vision in tight quarters
6. Ray Davis, Kentucky
What stands out: Maximizing yardage and receiving skills
7. Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
What stands out: Inside-out burst and forward press on the edge
8. Bucky Irving, Oregon
What stands out: Open-field niftiness and transition from receiver to runner in a small package
9. Blake Watson, Memphis
What stands out: Instant top speed and WR-like passing game skills
10. Marshawn Lloyd, USC
What stands out: Ability to string together moves and read/react to blocks
11-20
11. Audric Estime, Notre Dame
12. Dylan Laube, New Hampshire
13. Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State
14. Carson Steele, UCLA
15. Will Shipley, Clemson
16. Roman Hemby, Maryland
17. Rasheen Ali, Marshall
18. Jase McClellan, Alabama
19. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin
20. Jawhar Jordan, Louisville