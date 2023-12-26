2024 NFL draft: Bowl season RB big board

Bowl season keeps chugging along like a reliable running back ripping off first down after first down. Finding running backs who can do that in the NFL is one of the goals of the scouting process.

This year’s class doesn’t appear to have any surefire first-rounders like a year ago when Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs both came off the draft board in the top 12 picks. The early impression is that this is a good group to tailor to individual team fits, and there is a good selection of capable talent, if not any transcendent types of RBs.

Offensive tackles

Wide receivers (via Brennen Rupp)

Cornerbacks

EDGE rushers

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

What stands out: Incredible balance and ability to maintain speed through contact

Texas Longhorns running back Jonathon Brooks (24)

What stands out: Agility for his size and his polished receiving ability

3. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates a touchdown during the NCAA football game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers

What stands out: Quick feet and forward lean through contact

*Has not declared for the draft as of 12/25

Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

What stands out: Big-play ability and open-field vision

5. Blake Corum, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

What stands out: All-around skill package and vision in tight quarters

6. Ray Davis, Kentucky

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

What stands out: Maximizing yardage and receiving skills

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks (28) rushing the football during the 47th Radience Technology Independence Bowl Saturday evening, December 16, 2023, in Shreveport, La.

What stands out: Inside-out burst and forward press on the edge

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

What stands out: Open-field niftiness and transition from receiver to runner in a small package

9. Blake Watson, Memphis

Memphis’s Blake Watson (4)

What stands out: Instant top speed and WR-like passing game skills

10. Marshawn Lloyd, USC

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

What stands out: Ability to string together moves and read/react to blocks

11-20

11. Audric Estime, Notre Dame

12. Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

13. Isaiah Davis, South Dakota State

14. Carson Steele, UCLA

15. Will Shipley, Clemson

16. Roman Hemby, Maryland

17. Rasheen Ali, Marshall

18. Jase McClellan, Alabama

19. Braelon Allen, Wisconsin

20. Jawhar Jordan, Louisville

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire