2024 NFL Draft: Bills Wire staff mock draft ahead of Round 1

This is the final Bills Wire in-house mock draft for the 2024 draft season.

The Buffalo Bills enter the upcoming draft with 10 total selections. There could be ways to change that with trades and we took that into account and completed the first four rounds of a mock for the upcoming event. After a long offseason that still has a ways to go before the start of the 2024 regular season, where do we see the team going with these top selections?

Editor Nick Wojton and contributor Justin DiLoro give their perspective on how the first four rounds of the draft may go for Buffalo.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire