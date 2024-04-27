2024 NFL draft: Bills select OL Travis Clayton in Round 7, No. 221 overall

The Buffalo Bills went across the pound for their final selection at the 2024 NFL draft.

The Bills picked offensive lineman Travis Clayton with the No. 221 overall selection in the seventh round. He comes to Buffalo via the international pathway program as a English prospect:

A new player from across the pond. 🇬🇧 Travis Clayton is a Buffalo Bill! #NFLDraft #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/EowMKTuFGl — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 27, 2024

A 6-foot-7 former rugby player, Clayton took part in the NFL Academy in 2019. Despite his size, Clayton ran a 4.79 second 40-yard dash.

In addition to rugby, Clayton is a former boxer as well.

