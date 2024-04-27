2024 NFL draft: Bills select CB Daequan Hardy in Round 6, No. 219 overall

The Buffalo Bills have added to their secondary in the sixth round with Daequan Hardy.

The Penn State product came to the Bills via the No. 219 overall selection at the 2024 NFL draft:

A highlight from Hardy’s college career can be found below:

Slot corner Daequan Hardy brings some potential special teams value to the #Bills Also runs a 4.38 40#BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/hifoYO1JXM — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) April 27, 2024

