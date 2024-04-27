2024 NFL draft: Bills select CB Daequan Hardy in Round 6, No. 219 overall
The Buffalo Bills have added to their secondary in the sixth round with Daequan Hardy.
The Penn State product came to the Bills via the No. 219 overall selection at the 2024 NFL draft:
Have ourselves a new cornerback. 🔒
Welcome to Buffalo, @DaequanHardy! #NFLDraft #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/QXl2Xe9NVF
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 27, 2024
A highlight from Hardy’s college career can be found below:
Slot corner Daequan Hardy brings some potential special teams value to the #Bills
Also runs a 4.38 40#BillsMafia #GoBills
— Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) April 27, 2024