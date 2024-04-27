Advertisement

2024 NFL draft: Bills select CB Daequan Hardy in Round 6, No. 219 overall

Nick Wojton

The Buffalo Bills have added to their secondary in the sixth round with Daequan Hardy.

The Penn State product came to the Bills via the No. 219 overall selection at the 2024 NFL draft:

 

A highlight from Hardy’s college career can be found below:

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire