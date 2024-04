2024 NFL draft: Bills select OL Tylan Grable in Round 6, No. 204 overall

The Buffalo Bills have used a sixth-round at the 2024 NFL draft on offensive lineman Tylan Grable.

The UCF product was selected with the No. 204 overall selection:

We’ve picked Tylan Grable with the 204th pick in the 2024 Draft. Welcome to Buffalo, @TylanMalik! #NFLDraft #BillMafia pic.twitter.com/F6SIVcbCwJ — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire