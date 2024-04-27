2024 NFL draft: Bills named a Day 2 winner

The Buffalo Bills were named a “winner” of the second day of the 2024 NFL draft by our friends at the NFL Wire.

The Bills entered the second round with no players taken after trading out of Round 1 entirely. Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane was questioned by some for doing so, but now the team is getting their praise for their Day 2 work.

To kick it off, the Bills selected receiver Keon Coleman. The tall wideout addressed a huge need, but Buffalo did that again with safety Cole Bishop at the end of the second round.

Wrapping up Friday was defensive tackle DeWayne Carter. A boost was needed in the trenches and some think the Bills went three-for-three in adding Carter… among those was Touchdown Wire.

I ripped Brandon Beane yesterday, so I’ll give him credit where it’s due. I liked the selection of Keon Coleman out of Florida State. Josh Allen now has a perimeter receiver to go with Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, and Dalton Kincaid, as well as James Cook out of the backfield. One of the more underrated moves of the night, though, was the Bills’ selection of Utah safety Cole Bishop. The Jim Thorpe Award finalist will thrive under Sean McDermott, who has made a living out of turning defensive backs into stars and really reliable role players i.e. Jordan Poyer, Micah Hyde, Tre’Davious White, Christian Benford, Dane Jackson, Rasul Douglas. Taking versatile defensive tackle DeWayne Carter in the third round to hopefully be a guy that replaces Da’Quan Jones in the near future was also a nice pick. The Bills don’t really have many holes on their roster at this point. And as long as they have No. 17 under center, you know they’ll be in the Super Bowl conversation.

