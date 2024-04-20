2024 NFL draft: Bills host non-college player prospect Qwan’tez Stiggers on visit

Cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers is certainly one of the most intriguing prospects that could be selected at the 2024 NFL draft and he’s on the radar of the Buffalo Bills.

Stiggers, 22, did not play college football.

According Aaron Wilson from KPRC2, the Stiggers was in Buffalo on a pre-draft visit:

Previously Stiggers played at Lane University but dropped out following father’s death. He previously attended the B.E.S.T. Academy in Georgia.

More recently he played indoor football and then ended up in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts. Now he has caught the eyes of NFL teams and here we are.

He recorded five interceptions in his first season with the Argonauts and won the Most Outstanding Rookie Award.

Not a bad rise and the Bills have interest. Stiggers could end up being a Day 3 selection where Buffalo currently hold eight of their 10 selections in the draft.

Toronto Argonauts (CFL) CB Qwan’tez Stiggers –

RAS: 9.34

– Prototypical frame for the NFL

– Very fluid athlete

– Ballhawk who can make really tough PBUs

– Sticks to receivers like glue

– Needs more Press experience

– Can play tall and flat at times pic.twitter.com/RBKCZ9vtcA — Cønnør (@BernienChompz) April 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire