2024 NFL draft: Big changes in new 2-round mock draft update
The landscape of the 2024 NFL draft has completely changed over the last few weeks as NFL teams continue to struggle. Here is our latest mock draft update, going two rounds and there are a top of changes at the top that really impact the picks later on.
1 - Chicago Bears - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
2 - New York Giants - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
If the Giants move on from Daniel Jones, Drake Maye is an upgrade.
3 - New England Patriots - QB Caleb Williams, USC
The Patriots are picking this high because their quarterback situation is a mess and Caleb Williams can fix that.
4 - Arizona Cardinals - QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
It’s hard to imagine the Cardinals keeping Kyler Murray and Penix is a fast riser this season.
5 - Chicago Bears - QB Bo Nix, Oregon
Another team making a change at quarterback and benefiting from a huge season from Bo Nix.
6 - Green Bay Packers - OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
7 - Los Angeles Rams - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
The Rams have problems all over the field so we opt for the highest-rated impact player on the board.
8 - Tennessee Titans - WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Will Levis is the future so why not get him an elite weapon like Malik Nabers?
9 - Atlanta Falcons - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
The Falcons need a quarterback but Kool-Aid McKinstry is too good to pass up here.
10 - Washington Commanders - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
11 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
The Bucs have several spots they could target here but you can’t go wrong with a great pass rusher.
12 - New York Jets - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
If we assume Aaron Rodgers comes back, getting a player to protect him is a top priority.
13 - Denver Broncos - EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
Chop Robinson is a little inconsistent but when he is on, he’s as good as any edge rusher in this draft.
14 - Los Angeles Chargers - DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
Jer’Zhan Newton is the interior pass rusher the Chargers defensive line needs.
15 - Indianapolis Colts - WR Rome Odunze, Washington
The Colts will be better next season when Anthony Richardson comes back and adding a No. 1 wide receiver will help.
16 - Las Vegas Raiders - QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
It’s pretty clear that Jimmy Garoppolo is not the answer and so finding his replacement is a must.
17 - Buffalo Bills - OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
Fuaga is a fast riser and a perfect fit in the Buffalo offense.
18 - Cincinnati Bengals - OT JC Latham, Alabama
The Bengals seem to always be on the hunt for more quality offensive linemen.
19 - New Orleans Saints - DT Leonard Taylor III, Miami
The Saints need an upgrade along the defensive line and Leonard Taylor can do a little of everything.
20 - Arizona Cardinals - WR Keon Coleman, Florida State
Whether or not the Cardinals make a change at quarterback, Keon Coleman is going to make the offense better.
21 - Minnesota Vikings - CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
22 - Dallas Cowboys - CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
Terrion Arnold is the second-best cornerback on the Alabama defense and still an elite player.
23 - Pittsburgh Steelers - CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
Other than Joey Porter Jr. there isn’t anything to get excited about at cornerback for the Steelers.
24 - Houston Texans - WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
CJ Stroud is having a remarkable rookie year and would only be better with a complete receiver like Adonai Mitchell on the outside.
25 - Miami Dolphins - OT Graham Barton, Duke
The Dolphins don’t need help at the skill positions but could use some help at offensive tackle.
26 - Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
Explosive edge rusher with closing speed to add more punch to the Seattle defense.
27 - Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
The Jaguars are an excellent defense and Bralen Trice is the kind of player who would fit perfectly.
28 - San Francisco 49ers - CB Kalen King, Penn State
King is a lockdown cornerback who excels in man coverage.
29 - Baltimore Ravens - WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Emeka Egbuka has had a down season but the talent is there.
30 - Detroit Lions - CB Josh Newton, TCU
The Lions love physical, confident defenders and Josh Newton fits the bill.
31 - Kansas City Chiefs - WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
The Chiefs need to add speed on offense and Worthy can take the top off a secondary.
32 - Philadelphia Eagles - WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina
The Eagles can never have enough weapons for quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Second round
33 – Carolina Panthers – WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State
34 – New York Giants – S Kamren Kinchens, Miami
35 – New England Patriots – OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
36 – Arizona Cardinals – CB Kamari Lassiter, Geogia
37 – Washington Commanders – EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
38 – Green Bay Packers – QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
39 – Los Angeles Rams – QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
40 – Tennessee Titans – S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
41 – Atlanta Falcons – QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
42 – Washington Commander – CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa
43 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
44 – Green Bay Packers – DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan
45 – New Orleans Saints – OT Troy Fautanu, Washington
46 – Los Angeles Chargers – LB Edgerinn Cooper, Texas A&M
47 – Indianapolis Colts – OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
48 – Las Vegans Raiders – DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati
49 – Buffalo Bills – WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington
50 – Cincinnati Bengals – TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas
51 – Philadelphia Eagles – CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
52 – Houston Texans – LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
53 – Minnesota Vikings – RB Johnathon Brooks, Texas
54 – Dallas Cowboys – LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
55 – Pittsburgh Steelers – OT Patrick Paul, Houston
56 – Cleveland Browns – DT Maason Smith, LSU
57 – Miami Dolphins – TE Luke Lachey, Iowa
58 – New York Giants – EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah
59 – Jacksonville Jaguars – S Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
60 – San Francisco 49ers – RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan
61 – Baltimore Ravens – DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
62 – Detroit Lions – QB Riley Leonard, Duke
63 – Kansas City Chiefs – DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon
64 – Philadelphia Eagles – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson