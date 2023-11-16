2024 NFL draft: Big changes in new 2-round mock draft update

The landscape of the 2024 NFL draft has completely changed over the last few weeks as NFL teams continue to struggle. Here is our latest mock draft update, going two rounds and there are a top of changes at the top that really impact the picks later on.

1 - Chicago Bears - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

2 - New York Giants - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

If the Giants move on from Daniel Jones, Drake Maye is an upgrade.

3 - New England Patriots - QB Caleb Williams, USC

The Patriots are picking this high because their quarterback situation is a mess and Caleb Williams can fix that.

4 - Arizona Cardinals - QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

It’s hard to imagine the Cardinals keeping Kyler Murray and Penix is a fast riser this season.

5 - Chicago Bears - QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Another team making a change at quarterback and benefiting from a huge season from Bo Nix.

6 - Green Bay Packers - OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

7 - Los Angeles Rams - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

The Rams have problems all over the field so we opt for the highest-rated impact player on the board.

8 - Tennessee Titans - WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Will Levis is the future so why not get him an elite weapon like Malik Nabers?

9 - Atlanta Falcons - CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

The Falcons need a quarterback but Kool-Aid McKinstry is too good to pass up here.

10 - Washington Commanders - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

11 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

The Bucs have several spots they could target here but you can’t go wrong with a great pass rusher.

12 - New York Jets - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

If we assume Aaron Rodgers comes back, getting a player to protect him is a top priority.

13 - Denver Broncos - EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

Chop Robinson is a little inconsistent but when he is on, he’s as good as any edge rusher in this draft.

14 - Los Angeles Chargers - DL Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Jer’Zhan Newton is the interior pass rusher the Chargers defensive line needs.

15 - Indianapolis Colts - WR Rome Odunze, Washington

The Colts will be better next season when Anthony Richardson comes back and adding a No. 1 wide receiver will help.

16 - Las Vegas Raiders - QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

It’s pretty clear that Jimmy Garoppolo is not the answer and so finding his replacement is a must.

17 - Buffalo Bills - OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Fuaga is a fast riser and a perfect fit in the Buffalo offense.

18 - Cincinnati Bengals - OT JC Latham, Alabama

The Bengals seem to always be on the hunt for more quality offensive linemen.

19 - New Orleans Saints - DT Leonard Taylor III, Miami

The Saints need an upgrade along the defensive line and Leonard Taylor can do a little of everything.

20 - Arizona Cardinals - WR Keon Coleman, Florida State

Whether or not the Cardinals make a change at quarterback, Keon Coleman is going to make the offense better.

21 - Minnesota Vikings - CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

22 - Dallas Cowboys - CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Terrion Arnold is the second-best cornerback on the Alabama defense and still an elite player.

23 - Pittsburgh Steelers - CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

Other than Joey Porter Jr. there isn’t anything to get excited about at cornerback for the Steelers.

24 - Houston Texans - WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

CJ Stroud is having a remarkable rookie year and would only be better with a complete receiver like Adonai Mitchell on the outside.

25 - Miami Dolphins - OT Graham Barton, Duke

The Dolphins don’t need help at the skill positions but could use some help at offensive tackle.

26 - Seattle Seahawks - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Explosive edge rusher with closing speed to add more punch to the Seattle defense.

27 - Jacksonville Jaguars - EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

The Jaguars are an excellent defense and Bralen Trice is the kind of player who would fit perfectly.

28 - San Francisco 49ers - CB Kalen King, Penn State

King is a lockdown cornerback who excels in man coverage.

29 - Baltimore Ravens - WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Emeka Egbuka has had a down season but the talent is there.

30 - Detroit Lions - CB Josh Newton, TCU

The Lions love physical, confident defenders and Josh Newton fits the bill.

31 - Kansas City Chiefs - WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

.

The Chiefs need to add speed on offense and Worthy can take the top off a secondary.

32 - Philadelphia Eagles - WR Xavier Legette, South Carolina

The Eagles can never have enough weapons for quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Second round

33 – Carolina Panthers – WR Johnny Wilson, Florida State

34 – New York Giants – S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

35 – New England Patriots – OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

36 – Arizona Cardinals – CB Kamari Lassiter, Geogia

37 – Washington Commanders – EDGE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State

38 – Green Bay Packers – QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

39 – Los Angeles Rams – QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

40 – Tennessee Titans – S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

41 – Atlanta Falcons – QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

42 – Washington Commander – CB T.J. Tampa, Iowa

43 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers – C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

44 – Green Bay Packers – DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

45 – New Orleans Saints – OT Troy Fautanu, Washington

46 – Los Angeles Chargers – LB Edgerinn Cooper, Texas A&M

47 – Indianapolis Colts – OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

48 – Las Vegans Raiders – DT Dontay Corleone, Cincinnati

49 – Buffalo Bills – WR Ja’Lynn Polk, Washington

50 – Cincinnati Bengals – TE Ja’Tavion Sanders, Texas

51 – Philadelphia Eagles – CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

52 – Houston Texans – LB Barrett Carter, Clemson

53 – Minnesota Vikings – RB Johnathon Brooks, Texas

54 – Dallas Cowboys – LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

55 – Pittsburgh Steelers – OT Patrick Paul, Houston

56 – Cleveland Browns – DT Maason Smith, LSU

57 – Miami Dolphins – TE Luke Lachey, Iowa

58 – New York Giants – EDGE Jonah Elliss, Utah

59 – Jacksonville Jaguars – S Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

60 – San Francisco 49ers – RB Donovan Edwards, Michigan

61 – Baltimore Ravens – DT McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

62 – Detroit Lions – QB Riley Leonard, Duke

63 – Kansas City Chiefs – DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

64 – Philadelphia Eagles – LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

