2024 NFL Draft Big Board: The 50 best prospects, No. 26-50

I’ve been doing top draft prospect lists since 2010 when I was with Yahoo Sports, and it’s always an interesting process that will tell you a lot about your own evaluative skills and biases. Over the years, I’ve learned to balance my own preferences with what I think the NFL is looking for by position, and this year is no exception. These days, I’m more inclined to value athletic and effective guards and centers, because the NFL does, and to also value multi-gap disruptors, because the NFL also does, and the need for inside pass protection to counter all those monsters inside the tackles is no coincidence. I’m also far more inclined to value pocket movement and movement to throw outside the pocket as mandatory attributes for quarterbacks than I did 10 years ago.

Faster linebackers as opposed to run-stopping hammerheads. Cornerbacks who can play press man right off the snap to counter the league’s increasing use of quick game. Safeties who can branch out and play multiple positions. Slot defenders, because nickel is the new base defense against offenses throwing 3×1 sets in all kinds of personnel groups against those defenses.

Regardless of the year or schematic era, my process starts with the tape. I’ll watch 3-6 games of each player, and then sort a player’s performance into as many situational funnels as possible. Then, I’ll go to the metrics, and then, I’ll smush it all together and write the scouting report. This year, I’ve done 50 such scouting reports for Touchdown Wire’s list of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL draft class, and here they are in order.

This list covers prospects 26-50; you can read 1-25 right here.

All metrics courtesy of Pro Football Focus and Sports Info Solutions unless otherwise indicated.

Some biographical information courtesy of Dane Brugler’s “The Beast,” which is the most comprehensive draft guide imaginable. Head over to The Athletic and check it out if you already haven’t.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire