2024 NFL Draft: The best prospect on every team in the AP Top 25

If you want to find the best prospects in the 2024 NFL draft, a great place to start is with the AP college football poll. The best teams are typically loaded with the best players. We went through the latest Top 25 and from tight end Brock Bowers at Georgia to linebacker Barrett Carter at Clemson, these groups are packed. Here is our highest-rated prospect on each team in the current polls.

1 - Georgia

2 - Michigan

3 - Alabama

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry

4 - Florida State

EDGE Jared Verse

5 - Ohio State

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

6 - USC

7 - Penn State

8 - Washington

EDGE Bralen Trice

9 = Tennessee

QB Joe Milton III

10 - Notre Dame

OT Joe Alt

11 - Texas

12 - Utah

13 - Oregon

QB Bo Nix

14 - LSU

DL Maason Smith

15 - Kansas State

G Cooper Beebe

16 - Oregon State

17 - North Carolina

QB Drake Maye

18 - Oklahoma

LB Danny Stutsman

19 - Wisconsin

20 - Mississippi

21 - Duke

OT Graham Barton

22 - Colorado

QB Shedeur Sanders

23 - Texas A&M

DL McKinnley Jackson

24 - Tulane

QB Michael Pratt

25 - Clemson

LB Barrett Carter

