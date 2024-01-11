2024 NFL draft: New Bears 7-round mock draft

The Chicago Bears made a pair of significant staffing decisions this week when the front office decided to keep head coach Matt Eberflus but not retain the services of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

This move tells us the team wants to remain committed to quarterback Justin Fields and so that’s the approach we took with this new seven-round mock draft. Get Fields help on offense and keep building on defense.

First round - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Apr 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) points a finger to the sky after a successful catch during the first quarter of the Ohio State Buckeyes spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday morning. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

The Bears secured the No. 1 overall pick from the Carolina Panthers and they can do worse than giving Fields the best all-around receiving option in the draft. Harrison is a true No. 1 receiver with no real flaws to his game.

First round - OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

The Bears have a couple of solid, not spectacular offensive tackles but neither are good enough to pass on Olu Fashanu who is a franchise left tackle.

Third round - CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest

Sep 9, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Caelen Carson (1) during the second quarter at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

This pick is a must if Jaylon Johnson leaves in free agency. Carson is a great athlete with exceptional instincts for coverage and offers scheme versatility.

Fourth round - DT Maason Smith, LSU

Sep 4, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers defensive tackle Maason Smith (0) celebrates a play during the first half against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The way this mock played out, Maason Smith fell further than he should have but if the Bears can get a big interior pass rusher this late, it would be a real bargain pick.

Fourth round - EDGE Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) dives for more yardage past Alabama Crimson Tide defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) in the 2nd quarter of the 2024 Rose Bowl college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Eboigbe wasn’t a premier name on the Alabama defense but his ability to come off the edge at nearly 290 pounds with excellent balance and power makes him a natural fit in the NFL.

Fifth round - C Drake Nugent, Michigan

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Drake Nugent (60) prepares to snap the ball during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

Center is a significant need for Chicago and late in the season, Michigan’s Drake Nugent really stepped up his game and showcased pro-level leadership and run blocking.

Sixth round - S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Wisconsin quarterback Braedyn Locke (18) avoids a sack by Ohio State safety Lathan Ransom (8) during the second quarter of their game Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Ransom has excellent size and works well as a coverage, nickel safety with his quickness and ball skills. Great developmental prospect.

Seventh round - TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

Nov 25, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive back Hunter Wohler (24) is called for pass interference on this play with Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford (88) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Spann-Ford is a huge inline blocker at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds but is a solid natural athlete with soft hands.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire