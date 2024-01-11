2024 NFL draft: New Bears 7-round mock draft
The Chicago Bears made a pair of significant staffing decisions this week when the front office decided to keep head coach Matt Eberflus but not retain the services of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
This move tells us the team wants to remain committed to quarterback Justin Fields and so that’s the approach we took with this new seven-round mock draft. Get Fields help on offense and keep building on defense.
First round - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
The Bears secured the No. 1 overall pick from the Carolina Panthers and they can do worse than giving Fields the best all-around receiving option in the draft. Harrison is a true No. 1 receiver with no real flaws to his game.
First round - OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
The Bears have a couple of solid, not spectacular offensive tackles but neither are good enough to pass on Olu Fashanu who is a franchise left tackle.
Third round - CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest
This pick is a must if Jaylon Johnson leaves in free agency. Carson is a great athlete with exceptional instincts for coverage and offers scheme versatility.
Fourth round - DT Maason Smith, LSU
The way this mock played out, Maason Smith fell further than he should have but if the Bears can get a big interior pass rusher this late, it would be a real bargain pick.
Fourth round - EDGE Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
Justin Eboigbe wasn’t a premier name on the Alabama defense but his ability to come off the edge at nearly 290 pounds with excellent balance and power makes him a natural fit in the NFL.
Fifth round - C Drake Nugent, Michigan
Center is a significant need for Chicago and late in the season, Michigan’s Drake Nugent really stepped up his game and showcased pro-level leadership and run blocking.
Sixth round - S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
Ransom has excellent size and works well as a coverage, nickel safety with his quickness and ball skills. Great developmental prospect.
Seventh round - TE Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota
Spann-Ford is a huge inline blocker at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds but is a solid natural athlete with soft hands.