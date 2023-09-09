2024 NFL draft: 8 prospects to watch in Week 2

In week one of college football, there were some amazing performances from some 2024 NFL prospects. We will give some names to watch for the Saturday slate of games every week.

There are over 80+ games to watch throughout Saturday but here are a few that you may want to keep your eye on:

#10 Notre Dame @ NC State ( 11 AM CST, ABC)

#12 Utah @ Baylor (11 AM CST, ESPN)

Nebraska @ #22 Colorado (11 AM CST, Fox)

#20 Ole Miss @ #24 Tulane (2:30 PM CST, ESPN 2)

#23 Texas A&M @ Miami (2:30 PM CST, ABC)

SMU @ #18 Oklahoma (5 PM CST, ESPN+)

#11 Texas @ #3 Alabama (6 PM CST, ESPN)

#13 Oregon @ Texas Tech (6 PM CST, Fox)

#19 Wisconsin @ Washington State (6:30 PM CST, ABC )

Stanford @ USC (9:30 PM CST, Fox)

Auburn @ California (9:30 PM CST, ESPN)

Oklahoma State @ Arizona State (9:30 PM CST, FS1)

Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser

USA Today Sports

Notre Dame takes on North Carolina State in Raleigh after two convincing wins against Navy and Tennessee State. NC State’s quarterback Brennan Armstrong is a dual-threat who will use his legs and his arm. He led the team in rushing (96 yards) in their win vs. UConn.

It will be up to Notre Dame’s defense, led by senior linebacker Jack Kiser. Kiser is good in coverage and has a quick trigger to come downfield when he reads run. He has the speed to go sideline to sideline while having fluid hips to make a play in the passing game.

Notre Dame’s linebacking corps will be crucial to whether the Irish win or lose this game. The Minnesota Vikings could be in the linebacker market if Brian Asamoah does not show flashes this season.

Utah S Cole Bishop

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

When Utah played Florida last week, Florida’s offense could not get anything going offensively. The Gators were 1/13 on third down while going 2/5 on fourth down. They were able to amass only 13 rushing yards on 21 carries. The leader of the defense was safety and captain Cole Bishop.

He had 11 total tackles, nine solo with one sack. Bishop showed his versatility in coverage, guarding both tight ends and slot receivers. His ability to find the football and recognize the play after the snap speaks to his high football IQ. While safety may not be in the cards with their current depth at the position, Flores can never have too many versatile playmakers.

Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen

USA Today Sports

Wisconsin’s running game took center stage in their win against Buffalo. The one-two punch of senior Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen went for a combined 298 yards on 30 carries.

Mellusi is a solid prospect and projects to be a solid back at the next level. However, Braelon Allen has versatility in both the run and passing game, making him an interesting prospect. He looks comfortable catching the ball out of the backfield and showcases good vision to find the correct hole to run through.

You can never have too many good running backs, and Allen’s comfort in catching the football makes him a good draft prospect.

Miami DT Leonard Taylor III

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M heads down to Miami to face the Hurricanes behind starting quarterback Conner Weigman. Jimbo Fisher gave his kudos to the Aggies offensive line as they “did a really nice job.”

“We had time to throw the ball. We had clean pockets. We could drive the ball down the field and give us space to be able to do the things you want to do.”

Taylor is a raw prospect, but his athleticism should be displayed early and often. The 6’3″, 305-pound defensive tackle has a rare burst and power to overpower interior linemen. His play could make life difficult for the Texas A&M offense.

Oregon EDGE Brandon Dorlus

USA Today Sports

Oregon takes on Texas Tech in Lubbock and will face their former quarterback, Tyler Shough. They will have defensive tackle turned edge rusher Brandon Dorlus. Dorlus used to play at 290-295 pounds on the interior. However, he trimmed down to 280 and still has the instincts of a defensive lineman.

He is a sure tackler and understands how to stop the run game while having the athleticism to rush the passer effectively. Minnesota will be in the EDGE market with the loss of Za’Darius Smith and not knowing if Marcus Davenport will stay healthy.

Auburn CB D.J. James

USA Today Sports

Cal quarterback Ben Finley came in against North Texas and went 24/34 for 279 yards and a touchdown. However, cornerback D.J. James will make things difficult for Finley to replicate those numbers against Auburn.

James is a savvy cornerback with quick feet and good technique. His athletic traits are not elite, but he is a smart player who is rarely out of position.

The cornerback position may be the room with the most questions for the Vikings. James could be a worthy addition with his ability to stay in the hip pocket of the receiver.

Oklahoma C Andrew Raym

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As the Vikings look to continue building the run game post-Dalvin Cook, they will need better play in the interior. Andrew Raym is a technical center who is a good athlete. He won’t blow you away with his initial punch or strength, but he is good at moving defenders out of the way in the run game.

In the passing game, he doesn’t have the best anchor but has good feet to stay in front of interior defenders. His ability to work in space makes him an asset when pulling and adds another wrinkle to a team’s running game.

NC State LB Payton Wilson

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

If North Carolina State is going to stop Sam Hartman’s scintillating start to the season, they will need help from linebacker Payton Wilson.

His injury concerns may be something to watch, especially after the recent trouble keeping Andrew Booth on the field. But Wilson’s 6’4″, 235-pound frame makes him the ideal size for an off-ball linebacker. He is the leader of that defense and could have left last season for the NFL draft.

He will be flying around the field and will be a key component to NC State’s game plan to keep Notre Dame’s offense at bay. If Wilson does not have a good game, running back Audric Estime could have another big day.

