2024 NFL draft: 7 most realistic options for the Ravens in the first round

With the first wave of NFL free agency over, all eyes around the league will turn toward pro days and one final month-long push toward April’s NFL draft.

Baltimore has needs, but after a solid start to the free agency process, the first-round pick (No. 30) could be about nagging the best player available or a potential building block in the trenches.

Mock draft season is in full swing, and most draft experts and pundits will likely simulate 100s scenarios for all seven rounds, with realistic options starting to take shape.

With Top 30 visits increasing, we’re looking at the seven most realistic options for Baltimore at pick No. 30.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Thomas Jr. declared for the 2024 NFL Draft posting career-highs in catches (68), receiving yards (1,177) and receiving touchdowns (17) for LSU.

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Sep 2, 2023; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) in action against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

At 6-7, 328 with 34 1/4-inch arms, Guyton’s frame and movement skills are elite, and he’s stout enough to anchor down against an elite power rusher.

Guyton already got Lane Johnson’s approval for the first round and could lead Baltimore into another Super Bowl window.

Cooper DeJean,CB, Iowa

DeJean is a quick, physical dual-threat defensive back that can flourish in multiple positions.

Adonai Mitchell ,WR, Texas

Mitchell logged 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023 for the Texas Longhorns.

Mitchell was highly-productive playing outside and in the slot for the Longhorns and would add a versatile target to Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken’s scheme.

Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State

Among the most athletic pass rushers in the draft, Robinson won the combine with a sub 4.5 40 yard dash.

Ladd McConkey ,WR, Georgia

The former Georgia pass catcher is a fast, crafty receiver who has the ability to burn opponents deep or make his money in the intermediate game with precise route-running and sure hands.

Kool-Aid McKinstry ,CB, Alabama

Sep 30, 2023; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry (1) breaks up a pass intended for Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Jordan Mosley (18) in Davis Wade Stadium at Mississippi State University. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 40-17. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News

Even with a fractured foot, McKinstry solidified his status, clocking a 40-yard dash time that scouts recorded at 4.47 seconds. The word following the Alabama pro day is McKinstry did enough to justify his standing among the top cornerback prospects in the NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire