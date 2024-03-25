2024 NFL draft: 7 most realistic options for Eagles in the first round

With the first wave of NFL free agency over, all eyes around the league will turn toward pro days and one final month-long push toward April’s NFL draft.

Philadelphia has needs, but after a strong start to the free agency process, the first-round pick (No. 22) could be about nagging the best player available or a potential building block in the trenches.

Mock draft season is in full swing, and most draft experts and pundits will likely simulate 100s scenarios for all seven rounds, with realistic options starting to take shape.

With visits to the top 30 starting to increase, we’re looking at the seven most realistic options for Philadelphia at pick No. 22.

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

The running mate to Malik Nabers, Thomas Jr. is coming off his top statistical season at LSU, enjoying career-highs in catches (68), receiving yards (1,177) and receiving touchdowns (17).

He’d be an immediate upgrade at the No. 3 wide receiver spot with Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus departing.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OL, Penn State

Fashanu was named the Rimington-Pace Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media.

He started all 12 games at left tackle, allowing zero sacks in 365 pass blocking snaps.

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

Mitchell is an outstanding athlete who makes plays with his burst and ball skills on the backend.

Mitchell is an All-MAC cornerback and Bednarik Award nominee; Mitchell has had six interceptions and 37 pass breakups over the past two years.

Laiatu Latu, Edge Rusher, UCLA

Latu earned All-American honors and was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He posted 13 sacks with 21.5 tackles for loss, 49 total tackles and 2 forced fumbles during 12 games.

Philadelphia builds from the trenches and the Eagles have three potential free agent edge rushers for 2025.

JC Latham, OL, Alabama

One of the most powerful right guards in the NFL draft, Latham was two-year starter for the Crimson Tide at right tackle who also played guard in 2022.

He’s also open to playing left tackle and could be an eventual replacement for Lane Johnson.

Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Barton can actually line up and be efficient at any position on the offensive line, and though the majority of his experience is at offensive tackle, his best fit at the next level will be inside. Whether he ends up at center or guard, Barton would be an ideal fit in Philadelphia.

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Wiggins has good speed and excellent size for the position at 6-foot-2. Wiggins also has elite speed. He ran a blazing 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire