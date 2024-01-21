2024 NFL draft: 6 perfect prospects for the Steelers to consider

With the Pittsburgh Steelers season in the books, we can turn our attention to the upcoming free agency as well as the 2024 NFL draft. Here are six prospects at six different positions of need that the Steelers need to consider.

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

Cooper DeJean is one of the most athletic and complete defensive backs in the draft. He’s also an elite kick returner and should excel as either a cornerback or safety.

C Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Jackson Powers-Johnson is the best interior offensive lineman in this draft and everything being an NFL center should be. Smart, powerful and elite technique.

OT Amarius Mimis, Georgia

Amarius Mims is the best pure right tackle in the draft and the Steelers know that offensive linemen from Georgia have what it takes to dominate in the league.

LB Payton Wilson, North Carolina State

Payton Wilson is the prototypical off-ball linebacker who can drop into coverage or chase and tackle. Should put up great workout numbers and just needs to pack on some quality weight to hold up against the run.

DT T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

S Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

Tyler Nubin is the most athletic and best coverage safety in the draft. He’s got elite size and just needs to clean up his technique to round out his game.

