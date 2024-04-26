2024 NFL draft: 50 best players available for Day 2 of the draft

Day One of the 2024 NFL draft is in the books and it was an historic night. Six quarterbacks were selected in the first 12 picks as well as 23 offensive players selected which is the most ever.

Friday we move on to the second and third rounds and there is still plenty of talent to be had. We saw multiple trades at the end of the first round so teams could get back into the first for players they targeted but now on Friday we will see if the moves paid off for teams like the Buffalo Bills who traded out completely.

Here is out list of the 40 best players on the board for day two of the NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire