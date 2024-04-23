2024 NFL draft: 49ers number of 1st-round and draftable grades

There are slated to be 257 picks in the 2024 NFL draft, but the number of players with draftable grades in the 49ers’ war room falls well short of that. This is true for virtually every team. The challenge of the draft is trying to maneuver and pick as many players with draftable grades as possible

General manager John Lynch on Monday told reporters in a press conference that San Francisco has 170 players with draftable grades in the 2024 class. Of those 170, just 22 have first-round grades.

The bad news for the 49ers is they pick 31st overall, which doesn’t bode well for their chances to get one of their 22 players with first-round grades. They may need to trade up to find one of those.

The good news is the 49ers hold six selections in the top 170, and another at 176. That gives them a really good chance of adding a handful of players with a grade the team deems draftable.

It’s nigh impossible San Francisco will connect on all of those picks, but giving themselves as many opportunities as possible to find a couple of long-term starters is a good strategy for building through the draft.

