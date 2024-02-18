2024 NFL draft: 4 DT prospects who could replace Larry Ogunjobi

One of the more obvious candidates for either a contract restructure or to be released is Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi. If Pittsburgh designates Ogunjobi for a post-June 1 release, it would save the Steelers $9.75 million. In a rebuild that is a huge amount of cap to spend elsewhere.

If the Steelers do choose to move on from Ogunjobi, it will mean a much larger role for Keeanu Neal but the Steelers will still need to add another interior player. Here are four guys in the 2024 NFL draft that fit the bill.

T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Not a traditional 3-4 defensive lineman but Sweat is a pure nose tackle in the mold of Casey Hampton and a massive run stuffer.

Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Boyd is a huge, powerful player with ideal NFL size and excellent pass-rush skills for a big man.

Evan Anderson, Florida Atlantic

Jordan Jefferson, LSU

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

A more traditional Steelers defensive line prospect, Jefferson would be an excellent pairing with Benton.

