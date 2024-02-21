2024 NFL draft: 20 prospects currently with a 1st-round grade

When it comes to the 2024 NFL draft, this is a group of very talented prospects. This group has an elite top tier and a massive second tier or prospects which means the difference between pick No. 25 and pick No. 50 isn’t going to be that different.

The NFL scouting combine is almost upon us and that along with plenty of film study means we will continue to make adjustments to our player grades but as of now, Curt Popejoy has 20 players with first-round grades. For reference, more than 40 players have a second-round grade.

QB Caleb Williams - USC

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) drops back to pass during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

QB Drake Maye - North Carolina

Sep 16, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jayden Daniels - LSU

Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passing against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

WR Malik Nabers - LSU

Malik Nabers 8 as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023.

WR Rome Odunze - Washington

Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze (1) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

WR Marvin Harrison Jr. - Ohio State

Apr 15, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, United States; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) points a finger to the sky after a successful catch during the first quarter of the Ohio State Buckeyes spring game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday morning. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

Football Ceb Osufb Spring Game Ohio State At Ohio State

OT Joe Alt - Notre Dame

Nov 27, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish offensive lineman Joe Alt (76) blocks Stanford Cardinal linebacker Jordan Fox (10) during the fourth quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

OT Taliese Fuaga - Oregon State

Oct 8, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga (75) blocks during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

OT Olu Fashanu - Penn State

Penn State left tackle Olu Fashanu (74) gets set before a play against West Virginia at Beaver Stadium September 2, 2023, in State College.

OL Troy Fautanu - Washington

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 23: Troy Fautanu #55 of the Washington Huskies in action against the California Golden Bears at Husky Stadium on September 23, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

OL Graham Barton - Duke

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils offensive lineman Graham Barton (62) before the game at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

C - Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon (58) sets up a play during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Jared Verse - FSU

Oct 1, 2022; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive end Jared Verse (5) celebrates a sack during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

EDGE Dallas Turner - Alabama

Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) celebrates the end of the game as time runs out for Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Alabama defeated Texas 20-19. (AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez)

DT Byron Murphy II - Texas

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Byron Murphy II (90) celebrates sacking Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht (3) during the game at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2023 in Ames, Iowa.

DL Johnny Newton - Illinois

Sep 17, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive lineman Jer’Zhan Newton (94) sacks Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

CB Cooper DeJean - Iowa

Sep 30, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) scores a touchdown on a punt return as Michigan State Spartans linebacker Aaron Brule (7) pursues during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

CB Terrion Arnold - Alabama

Dec 31, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Terrion Arnold (3) reacts after bringing down Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) during the first half in the 2022 Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

CB Nate Wiggins - Clemson

Sep 16, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina; Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins (2) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against Florida Atlantic at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

CB Quinyon Mitchell - Toledo

Dec 2, 2023; Detroit, MI, USA; Toledo Rockets cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) breaks up a pass intended for Miami (OH) Redhawks wide receiver Gage Larvadain (10) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

