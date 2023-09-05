2024 NFL draft: 2-round mock draft update at the start of the season

It is finally Week One of the NFL regular season. As a football appetizer, there was a full slate of college football games this past weekend as well so everyone got a first look at some of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.

With the season just days away, we decided to update our 2024 mock draft and go a full two rounds this time. With the huge debut of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, does he find himself in the mix to go in the first round? If you want to find out, you have to read on.

1 - Arizona Cardinals - QB Caleb Williams, USC

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals find a way to move on from Kyler Murray for the best quarterback in the draft.

2 - Arizona Cardinals - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

The Cardinals are back on the clock and get their new franchise quarterback a generational talent at wide receiver.

3 - Indianapolis Colts - OT Olumyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The hype is real and Shedeur Sanders is just going to keep climbing.

5 - Las Vegas Raiders - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

(Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Las Vegas invests in the eventual replacement for Jimmy Garopolo.

6 - Chicago Bears - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Verse is the best all-around defensive player in this draft and an impact playmaker for the Bears.

7 - Los Angeles Rams - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

After missing on Verse, the Rams have to “settle” for Alabama’s Dallas Turner.

8 - Tennessee Titans - WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans are transitioning to Will Levis at quarterback and Emeka Eguka is a perfect option to help him along.

9 - Green Bay Packers - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alt at No. 9 for a team with a young quarterback is a bargain.

10 - New England Patriots - EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Patriots land a top-notch pass rusher who can do a little of everything.

11 - Washington Commanders - CB Kool-Aid mcKinstry, Alabama

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

McKinstry is the top cornerback in this draft class as of now and a bargain at the 11th overall pick.

12 - New York Giants - LB Barrett Carter, Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Barrett Carter is a sideline-to-sideline off-ball linebacker with explosive athleticism.

13 - Atlanta Falcons - DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

14 - Chicago Bears - WR Rome Odunze, Washington

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields gets an impressive all-around playmaker with ideal NFL size and impressive athleticism.

15 - Pittsburgh Steelers - CB Kalen King, Penn State

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers go back to Penn State for another elite cornerback.

16 - Denver Broncos - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Tight end isn’t a top need but Brock Bowers is too good to fall any further in the round.

17 - Houston Texans - OT JC Latham, Alabama

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

JC Latham is the best pure right tackle prospect in the draft and a day-one starter for the Texans.

18 - Los Angeles Chargers - CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

19 - Minnesota Vikings - QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

20 - New Orleans Saints - OG Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

21 - Jacksonville Jaguars - DT Maason Smith, LSU

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Explosive interior pass rusher with an impressive closing burst.

22 - Seattle Seahawks - CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State

23 - Miami Dolphins - LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Miami lands a high-motor, productive inside linebacker and an NFL legacy.

24 - BaltimoreRavens - DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens are great at targeting defensive line and Newton is an interior play who converts speed to power as a pass rusher.

25 - Detroit Lions - S Andrew Mukuba, Clemson

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Andrew Mukuba is a ballhawk and natural single-high coverage safety.

26 - New York Jets - OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

The Jets get a massive blindside protector who plays with excellent agility and footwork.

27 - Dallas Cowboys - WR Xavier Worthy, Texas

28 - Cincinnati Bengals - EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Strong side edge rusher who can stuff the run and shows a solid burst to rush the passer.

29 - San Francisco 49ers - G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Niners get a powerful drive blocker who can pull and operate at the second level.

30 - Buffalo Bills - WR Malik Nabers, LSU

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen gets a hard-working receiver who runs great routes and shows excellent body control.

31 - Philadelphia Eagles - CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Strong, physical boundary cornerback with strong hands and solid speed.

32 - Kansas City Chiefs - DT Leonard Taylor, Miami

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Explosive interior pass rusher with an excellent first step and strength to finish plays.

33 - Arizona Cardinals - DT Ruke Orhorhoro

34 - Houston Texans - WR Troy Franklin, Oregon

35 - Indianapolis Colts - RB TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

36 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - S Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

37 - Las Vegas Raiders - EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

38 - Carolina Panthers - TE Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

39 - Los Angeles Rams - LB Omar Speights, LSU

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

40 - Tennessee Titans - C Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

41 - Green Bay Packers - QB Bo Nix, Oregon

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

42 - New England Patriots - LB Tommy Eichenberg, Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

43 - Washington Commanders - EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

44 - New York Giants - RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

45 - Atlanta Falcons - CB Kris Abrams-Draine

William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

46 - Chicago Bears - S James Williams, Miami

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

47 - Pittsburgh Steelers - OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

48 - New Orleans Saints - EDGE Princely Umanmielen, Florida

[Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

49 - Cleveland Browns - WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

50 - Los Angeles Chargers - OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

51 - Minnesota Vikings - RB Will Shipley, Clemson

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

52 - Philadelphia Eagles - RB Blake Corum, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

53 - Jacksonville Jaguars - CB Decorian Patterson, UCF

54 - Seattle Seahawks - S Rod Moore, Michigan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

55 - Miami Dolphins - OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

56 - Baltimore Ravens - CB Tahveon Nicholson, Illinois

Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK

57 - Detroit Lions - QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

58 - Green Bay Packers - S Cole Bishop, Utah

58 - Dallas Cowboys - DT Tyleik Williams, Ohio State

The Columbus Dispatch

60 - Cincinnati Bengals - CB Ja'quan Sheppard, Maryland

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

61 - San Francisco 49ers - CB Caelen Carson, Wake Forest

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

62 - Buffalo Bills - CB Darian Chetnut, LSU

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

63 - Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

64 - Kansas City Chiefs - Wr Jalen McMillan, Washington

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

