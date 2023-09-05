2024 NFL draft: 2-round mock draft update at the start of the season
It is finally Week One of the NFL regular season. As a football appetizer, there was a full slate of college football games this past weekend as well so everyone got a first look at some of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL draft.
With the season just days away, we decided to update our 2024 mock draft and go a full two rounds this time. With the huge debut of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, does he find himself in the mix to go in the first round? If you want to find out, you have to read on.
1 - Arizona Cardinals - QB Caleb Williams, USC
The Cardinals find a way to move on from Kyler Murray for the best quarterback in the draft.
2 - Arizona Cardinals - WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
The Cardinals are back on the clock and get their new franchise quarterback a generational talent at wide receiver.
3 - Indianapolis Colts - OT Olumyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
4 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
The hype is real and Shedeur Sanders is just going to keep climbing.
5 - Las Vegas Raiders - QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
Las Vegas invests in the eventual replacement for Jimmy Garopolo.
6 - Chicago Bears - EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
Jared Verse is the best all-around defensive player in this draft and an impact playmaker for the Bears.
7 - Los Angeles Rams - EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
After missing on Verse, the Rams have to “settle” for Alabama’s Dallas Turner.
8 - Tennessee Titans - WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
The Titans are transitioning to Will Levis at quarterback and Emeka Eguka is a perfect option to help him along.
9 - Green Bay Packers - OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
Alt at No. 9 for a team with a young quarterback is a bargain.
10 - New England Patriots - EDGE J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State
Patriots land a top-notch pass rusher who can do a little of everything.
11 - Washington Commanders - CB Kool-Aid mcKinstry, Alabama
McKinstry is the top cornerback in this draft class as of now and a bargain at the 11th overall pick.
12 - New York Giants - LB Barrett Carter, Clemson
Barrett Carter is a sideline-to-sideline off-ball linebacker with explosive athleticism.
13 - Atlanta Falcons - DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State
14 - Chicago Bears - WR Rome Odunze, Washington
Justin Fields gets an impressive all-around playmaker with ideal NFL size and impressive athleticism.
15 - Pittsburgh Steelers - CB Kalen King, Penn State
The Steelers go back to Penn State for another elite cornerback.
16 - Denver Broncos - TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
Tight end isn’t a top need but Brock Bowers is too good to fall any further in the round.
17 - Houston Texans - OT JC Latham, Alabama
JC Latham is the best pure right tackle prospect in the draft and a day-one starter for the Texans.
18 - Los Angeles Chargers - CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
19 - Minnesota Vikings - QB Quinn Ewers, Texas
20 - New Orleans Saints - OG Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
21 - Jacksonville Jaguars - DT Maason Smith, LSU
Explosive interior pass rusher with an impressive closing burst.
22 - Seattle Seahawks - CB Denzel Burke, Ohio State
23 - Miami Dolphins - LB Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
Miami lands a high-motor, productive inside linebacker and an NFL legacy.
24 - BaltimoreRavens - DT Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois
The Ravens are great at targeting defensive line and Newton is an interior play who converts speed to power as a pass rusher.
25 - Detroit Lions - S Andrew Mukuba, Clemson
Andrew Mukuba is a ballhawk and natural single-high coverage safety.
26 - New York Jets - OT Kingsley Suamataia, BYU
The Jets get a massive blindside protector who plays with excellent agility and footwork.
27 - Dallas Cowboys - WR Xavier Worthy, Texas
28 - Cincinnati Bengals - EDGE Bralen Trice, Washington
Strong side edge rusher who can stuff the run and shows a solid burst to rush the passer.
29 - San Francisco 49ers - G Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Niners get a powerful drive blocker who can pull and operate at the second level.
30 - Buffalo Bills - WR Malik Nabers, LSU
Josh Allen gets a hard-working receiver who runs great routes and shows excellent body control.
31 - Philadelphia Eagles - CB Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
Strong, physical boundary cornerback with strong hands and solid speed.
32 - Kansas City Chiefs - DT Leonard Taylor, Miami
Explosive interior pass rusher with an excellent first step and strength to finish plays.