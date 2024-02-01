When is the 2024 NFL Draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers prepare for Super Bowl 58, the other 30 organizations have already directed their attention to the NFL Draft.

The NFL draft is a three-day event. This year, it spans from April 25-29 and will take place in Detroit, Michigan.

Round 1: Thursday, April 25, starting at 7 p.m. CT.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, starting at 6 p.m. CT.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, starting at 11 p.m. CT.

The Bears, who hold the No. 1 overall pick, will be making a franchise-altering decision about their quarterback. They also have a flurry of other picks in this year's draft. These are the picks the Bears currently own the rights to:

First Round, No. 1

First Round, No. 9

Third Round, No. 75

Fourth Round, No. 110

Fourth Round, No. 122

Fifth Round, No. 142

The NFL draft order is set by “the reverse order of finish in the previous season.” For playoff teams, draft order is determined by the results of the postseason, meaning the Super Bowl champion picks last. The league uses tiebreakers to separate teams who finished the season with the same record.

