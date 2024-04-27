2024 NFL draft: 17 best prospects for the Steelers on day 3

Through three rounds, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up right where they left off in 2023. The Steelers had a huge draft haul last year and the 2024 NFL draft is shaping up to be just as good. Pittsburgh started off strong when they snagged Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu in the first round.

Then we just to Friday night and the Steelers got center Zach Frazier in the second round followed by a strong pair of picks in the third with wide receiver Roman Wilson and linebacker Payton Wilson.

Now the Steelers point their attention to day three and rounds four through seven. Here are the best prospects available for the Steelers on Saturday as the Steelers turn their attention to the defensive secondary and along the defensive line.

