2024 NFL Draft: 13 wide receivers Buffalo Bills could target to help Josh Allen
It's no secret that with Stefon Diggs gone, the Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane will look to beef up Josh Allen's stable of wide receivers during the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins April 25 in Detroit.
Here's the catch: As of now, the Bills have the 28th overall pick. In other words, barring a trade into the top 10 or 15, the odds of landing one of the grade-A, big-name prospects such as Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers or Washington's Rome Odunze rest between slim and none.
Good news for the Bills is, this year's wide receivers class goes deep. And they have 10 picks.
So who might the Bills draft in the first round if they keep the 28th pick? Who might they pick beyond the first round? Which draft spots do the Bills hold?
Three receivers the Bills might pick in the first round of 2024 NFL Draft
Keon Coleman, Florida State
Size: 6-4, 215
Numbers: 50 catches, 658 yards, 11 TDs
Scouting report: CBS Sports labeled Keon Coleman arguably "the best contested catcher in this class." His size mades him a red-zone threat and his versatility and route-running chops make him an attractive prospect.
Brian Thomas Jr., LSU
Size: 6-3, 209
Numbers: 68 catches, 1,177 yards, 17 TDs
Scouting report: ESPN's Mel Kiper suggests Brian Thomas might just be the No. 1 receiver the Bills lack. He has speed: 4.33 40-yard dash. He can score: His 17 TDs were tops in the country last season.
Xavier Worthy, Texas
Size: 6-1, 172
Numbers: 75 catches, 1,014 yards, 6 TDs
Scouting report: His story is history. Xavier Worthy recorded the fastest 40-yard dash -- 4.21 seconds -- in the history of the NFL Combine. His speed makes him an automatic deep threat. But will the combine numbers equal NFL success?
10 wide receivers the Bills might pick in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft
(in alphabetical order)
Javon Baker, USC
Jermaine Burton, Alabama
Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky
Troy Franklin, Oregon
Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington
Xavier Legette, South Carolina
Ladd McConkey, Georgia
Ricky Pearsall, Florida
Devontez Walker, North Carolina
Roman Wilson, Michigan
Where do Buffalo Bills pick in 2024 NFL Draft?
First round: 28th overall
Second round: 60th
Fourth round: 128th, 133rd
Fifth round: 144th (from Chicago Bears), 160 (from Green Bay Packers)
Sixth round: 200th (from Cowboys, via Texans), 204th
Seventh round: 248th
