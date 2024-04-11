2024 NFL Draft: 13 wide receivers Buffalo Bills could target to help Josh Allen

It's no secret that with Stefon Diggs gone, the Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane will look to beef up Josh Allen's stable of wide receivers during the 2024 NFL Draft, which begins April 25 in Detroit.

Here's the catch: As of now, the Bills have the 28th overall pick. In other words, barring a trade into the top 10 or 15, the odds of landing one of the grade-A, big-name prospects such as Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU's Malik Nabers or Washington's Rome Odunze rest between slim and none.

Good news for the Bills is, this year's wide receivers class goes deep. And they have 10 picks.

So who might the Bills draft in the first round if they keep the 28th pick? Who might they pick beyond the first round? Which draft spots do the Bills hold?

Three receivers the Bills might pick in the first round of 2024 NFL Draft

Keon Coleman of the Florida State Seminoles catches a pass against Duce Chestnut of the LSU Tigers.

Keon Coleman, Florida State

Size: 6-4, 215

Numbers: 50 catches, 658 yards, 11 TDs

Scouting report: CBS Sports labeled Keon Coleman arguably "the best contested catcher in this class." His size mades him a red-zone threat and his versatility and route-running chops make him an attractive prospect.

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Size: 6-3, 209

Numbers: 68 catches, 1,177 yards, 17 TDs

Scouting report: ESPN's Mel Kiper suggests Brian Thomas might just be the No. 1 receiver the Bills lack. He has speed: 4.33 40-yard dash. He can score: His 17 TDs were tops in the country last season.

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Size: 6-1, 172

Numbers: 75 catches, 1,014 yards, 6 TDs

Scouting report: His story is history. Xavier Worthy recorded the fastest 40-yard dash -- 4.21 seconds -- in the history of the NFL Combine. His speed makes him an automatic deep threat. But will the combine numbers equal NFL success?

10 wide receivers the Bills might pick in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft

(in alphabetical order)

Javon Baker, USC

Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Troy Franklin, Oregon

Ja'Lynn Polk, Washington

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Where do Buffalo Bills pick in 2024 NFL Draft?

First round: 28th overall

Second round: 60th

Fourth round: 128th, 133rd

Fifth round: 144th (from Chicago Bears), 160 (from Green Bay Packers)

Sixth round: 200th (from Cowboys, via Texans), 204th

Seventh round: 248th

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NFL Draft 2024: 13 wide receivers Bills could pick to help Josh Allen