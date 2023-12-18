2024 NFL draft: 1 prospect to watch in each bowl game (Dec. 18-22)

‘Tis the season for college football bowl games.

Throughout the next couple of weeks, I’ll be highlighting a prospect from each bowl game, starting from the Famous Toastery Bowl all the way to the Sugar Bowl.

Here’s who will be garnering the attention of NFL scouts from Dec. 18 through the 22nd.

Famous Toastery Bowl: WR Malachi Corley

Frisco Bowl: RB Rasheen Ali, Marshall

Before missing most of last year injured, Ali had 1,401 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2021. Fast forward to this season, he returned to form, posting 1,043 yards rushing with 14 scores. Ali is quick-footed and explosive back to make things happen on the ground and through the air. He will be playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Boca Raton Bowl: OT Donovan Jennings, USF

A seasoned veteran for the Bulls, Jennings has recorded 54 games. At 6-foot-5 and 333 pounds, Jennings has great size for a left tackle. He is a strong blocker with powerful hands that translates to the run game, and he competes through the whistle and sets the tone for the entire offensive line. Jennings will be playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Gasparilla Bowl: WR Javon Baker, UCF

