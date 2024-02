2024 NFL Combine invitees: Full list of SEC players attending showcase in Indianapolis

Another year, another large group of SEC football players are headed to the NFL Combine.

The NFL on Tuesday announced its 321 invitees for the 2024 NFL Combine, 74 of whom (23%) played in the conference. That includes LSU's 2023 Heisman Trophy winning-quarterback, Jayden Daniels, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, LSU receiver Malik Nabers and Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner.

The Bulldogs pace the field for the SEC with 11 players invited, followed by the Crimson Tide (10) and LSU and Missouri (eight each).

The Combine takes place from Thursday, Feb. 29 to Monday, March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, giving players the chance to show their worth to coaches and general managers across the NFL.

Here's the full list of SEC players invited to the 2024 NFL Combine:

2024 NFL Combine: Full list of SEC players invited

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels, LSU

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Devin Leary, Kentucky

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Running backs

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Daijun Edwards, Georgia

Jase McClellan, Alabama

Kendall Milton, Georgia

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Receivers

Jermaine Burton, Alabama

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Malik Nabers, LSU

Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Tight ends

Brock Bowers, Georgia

Trey Knox, South Carolina

Offensive lineman

Kingsley Eguakun, Florida

Jeremy Flax, Kentucky

Javon Foster, Missouri

Nick Gargiulo, South Carolina

Brady Latham, Arkansas

JC Latham, Alabama

Beaux Limmer, Arkansas

Amarius Mims, Georgia

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Charles Turner III, LSU

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger-Georgia

Defensive lineman

Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Marcus Harris, Auburn

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas

Jordan Jefferson, LSU

Cedric Johnson, Mississippi

Zion Logue, Georgia

Darius Robinson, Missouri

Justin Rogers, Auburn

Maason Smith, LSU

Mekhi Wingo, LSU

Linebackers

Chris Braswell, Alabama

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

Dallas Turner, Alabama

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

Defensive backs

Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Daijahn Anthony, Ole Miss

Terrion Arnold, Alabama

Javon Bullard, Georgia

Jaylon Carlies, Missouri

Marcellas Dial, South Carolina

Kamal Hadden, Tennesssee

DJ James, Auburn

Jaylen Key, Alabama

Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

Andru Phillips, Kentucky

Deantre Prince, Mississippi

Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Missouri

Decamerion Richardson, Mississippi State

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Andre' Sam, LSU

Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Tykee Smith, Georgia

Kicker

Cam Little, Arkansas

Harrison Mevis, Missouri

Will Reichard, Alabama

When is the NFL Combine?

The NFL Combine starts Feb. 29 and lasts through March 3.

Here's the time the combine starts on each day of drills:

Thursday, Feb. 29 (DL, LB): 2 p.m. CT

Friday, March 1 (DB, TE): 2 p.m. CT

Saturday, March 2 (RB, QB, WR): Noon CT

Sunday, March 3 (OL): Noon CT

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2024 NFL Combine: Full list of SEC football players invited to showcase