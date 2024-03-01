Advertisement

2024 NFL combine defensive line measurements, 40 times

The measuring and testing have begun at the 2024 NFL combine. The defensive lineman prospects have been weighed, measured.

Not everyone ran the 40 but we have the times of those who did.

These are the measurements and the 40 times for the defensive linemen at the combine. Hand size, arm length and wingspan are given in inches.

PLAYER

HEIGHT

WEIGHT (POUNDS)

HAND SIZE

ARM LENGTH

WINGSPAN

40-YARD DASH

Byron Murphy II (Texas)

6-0 1/2

297

10 1/4

32 2/5

77 1/8

4.87

T’Vondre Sweat (Texas)

6-4

366

10 1/4

33 3/8

81 1/4

Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois)

6-1 5/8

304

9 1/2

32 2/5

75 7/8

Michael Hall Jr. (Ohio State)

6-2 3/4

290

10′

33 1/2

81 1/8

Kris Jenkins (Michigan)

6’2 3/4

299

9 3/8

34

79 1/8

4.91

Leonard Taylor III (Miami (Fla.)

6-3

303

9

33 3/4

80 5/8

5.12

Braden Fiske (Florida State)

6-5 3/8

292

9 3/8

31

75 3/4

4.78

McKinnley Jackson (Texas A&M)

6-1 4/8

326

10

33 5/6

80 1/4

5.26

DeWayne Carter (Duke)

6-2 3/8

302

10 1/4

33

79 1/8

4.99

Marshawn Kneeland (Western Michigan)

6-3

267

9 1/2

34 1/2

83 3/8

4.75

T’Vondre Sweat (Texas)

6-4

366

10 1/4

33 1/4

81 1/4

5.27

Ruke Orhorhoro (Clemson)

6-4

294

9 3/8

34

79 1/2

4.89

Mekhi Wingo (LSU)

6-0

284

32

9

77 7/8

4.85

Justin Eboigbe (Alabama)

6-4 3/8

297

9 3/4

33 3/8

80 3/4

5.18

Marcus Harris (Auburn)

6-2 3/8

286

9 5/8

32

78 1/4

5.07

Brandon Dorlus (Oregon)

6-3

283

9 3/8

33 1/4

80 7/8

4.85

Maason Smith (LSU)

6-5

306

8 1/2

35

84 5/8

5.01

Tyler Davis (Clemson)

6-2

301

9 1/4

31 3/8

75

5.02

Myles Murphy (North Carolina)

6-4 1/8

309

9 3/4

33 7/8

79

5.21

Keith Randolph (Illinois)

6-3

296

9 3/4

32 3/4

80 1/4

5.16

Gabe Hall (Baylor)

6-6

291

9 1/2

34 1/2

83 5/8

5.04

Jaden Crumedy (Mississippi State)

6-3 7/8

301

9 1/2

33

77 1/2

4.97

Justin Rogers (Auburn)

6-2

330

10 1/4

33

79

Logan Lee (Iowa)

6-5 3/8

281

10 1/4

32 1/4

78 7/8

5.05

Zion Logue (Georgia)

6-5 5/8

314

10

33 1/2

80 1/4

5.14

Fabien Lovett (Florida State)

6-3 7/8

314

10 3/8

35 1/2

83 1/8

Jordan Jefferson (LSU)

6-2 3/4

313

9 5/6

33

79 1/4

