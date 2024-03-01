2024 NFL combine defensive line measurements, 40 times
The measuring and testing have begun at the 2024 NFL combine. The defensive lineman prospects have been weighed, measured.
Not everyone ran the 40 but we have the times of those who did.
These are the measurements and the 40 times for the defensive linemen at the combine. Hand size, arm length and wingspan are given in inches.
PLAYER
HEIGHT
WEIGHT (POUNDS)
HAND SIZE
ARM LENGTH
WINGSPAN
40-YARD DASH
6-0 1/2
297
10 1/4
32 2/5
77 1/8
4.87
T’Vondre Sweat (Texas)
6-4
366
10 1/4
33 3/8
81 1/4
Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois)
6-1 5/8
304
9 1/2
32 2/5
75 7/8
Michael Hall Jr. (Ohio State)
6-2 3/4
290
10′
33 1/2
81 1/8
6’2 3/4
299
9 3/8
34
79 1/8
4.91
Leonard Taylor III (Miami (Fla.)
6-3
303
9
33 3/4
80 5/8
5.12
6-5 3/8
292
9 3/8
31
75 3/4
4.78
McKinnley Jackson (Texas A&M)
6-1 4/8
326
10
33 5/6
80 1/4
5.26
DeWayne Carter (Duke)
6-2 3/8
302
10 1/4
33
79 1/8
4.99
Marshawn Kneeland (Western Michigan)
6-3
267
9 1/2
34 1/2
83 3/8
4.75
T’Vondre Sweat (Texas)
6-4
366
10 1/4
33 1/4
81 1/4
5.27
Ruke Orhorhoro (Clemson)
6-4
294
9 3/8
34
79 1/2
4.89
6-0
284
32
9
77 7/8
4.85
6-4 3/8
297
9 3/4
33 3/8
80 3/4
5.18
Marcus Harris (Auburn)
6-2 3/8
286
9 5/8
32
78 1/4
5.07
6-3
283
9 3/8
33 1/4
80 7/8
4.85
Maason Smith (LSU)
6-5
306
8 1/2
35
84 5/8
5.01
Tyler Davis (Clemson)
6-2
301
9 1/4
31 3/8
75
5.02
6-4 1/8
309
9 3/4
33 7/8
79
5.21
Keith Randolph (Illinois)
6-3
296
9 3/4
32 3/4
80 1/4
5.16
Gabe Hall (Baylor)
6-6
291
9 1/2
34 1/2
83 5/8
5.04
Jaden Crumedy (Mississippi State)
6-3 7/8
301
9 1/2
33
77 1/2
4.97
Justin Rogers (Auburn)
6-2
330
10 1/4
33
79
Logan Lee (Iowa)
6-5 3/8
281
10 1/4
32 1/4
78 7/8
5.05
Zion Logue (Georgia)
6-5 5/8
314
10
33 1/2
80 1/4
5.14
Fabien Lovett (Florida State)
6-3 7/8
314
10 3/8
35 1/2
83 1/8
Jordan Jefferson (LSU)
6-2 3/4
313
9 5/6
33
79 1/4
