2024 NFL combine: Bills have contact with Notre Dame’s Audric Estime

The Buffalo Bills and running backs very recently became a topic.

That was initially because of Audric Estime, but add him to the list.

Over this past week, the Bills freed up some salary cap space by releasing Nyheim Hines. But now that leaves a spot on the roster that could be potentially filled by another running back. Estime is a 2024 NFL draft prospect with a slight possibility to replace Hines as he confirmed he had contract with the Bills at the combine.

Despite that chance, Estime profiles more as the complementary running back that Buffalo has failed to find in recent seasons. Latavius Murray was a larger-sized back to No. 1 back James Cook, but his pace slowed toward the end of the 2023 season.

Murray a pending free agent, and then there’s Leonard Fournette, who is already on the market.

Similarly Estime is 5-foot-11 and 221 pounds. His power as a rusher is praised by The Draft Network, but in what is often a cliche for bigger running backs, the concern sits with his ability to break off explosive, longer carries. Pro Football Focus currently has Estime as the No. 111 prospect on the 2024 draft big board, so he’s likely a mid-to-late round selection.

Estime discussing his contact with Buffalo can be found in the WUFO radio clip below, along with a series of his highlights:

Notre Dame RB Audric Estime has met with the Bills plus he’s ready for karaoke night!!!! @BuffaloFAMbase pic.twitter.com/TYFCyj5QMN — Muki Hawkins (@wufosports) March 1, 2024

Audric Estime highlights

Game Speed > Underwear Olympics Speed. Audric Estime is RB1. pic.twitter.com/zDSJMS4s34 — Terrence Fedé (@T_Fede) March 2, 2024

Audric Estime highlights

Audric Estime is 5’11” & 227lbs of fun pic.twitter.com/CfWKF59pLC — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) February 26, 2024

Audric Estime highlights

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame Patience and vision… along with contact balance. Estime has explosive power on contact. He can create a lot of hidden yardage. pic.twitter.com/6mA5QBw8GJ — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) February 25, 2024

Audric Estime highlights

Audric Estime…. Let’s not make this over complicated. Draft capital is best predictive variable for RB. He has the size, age, production profile to be a breakout candidate his rookie year. 5’11

233 lb

21 years old “Derrick Henry moment.” pic.twitter.com/VoV7lqEmtE — Elite Drafters (@Elite_Drafters) February 28, 2024

Audric Estime highlights

I can absolutely imagine a world where Audric Estime becomes the best RB from this draft class. Big, strong, fast, explosive. Lot to like.pic.twitter.com/7daJZ8fjxg — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) February 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire