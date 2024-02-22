2024 NFL Combine: 7 Ravens-related takeaways from Daniel Jeremiah’s conference call

With the Super Bowl and collegiate all-star games in the rear-view mirror, all attention now turns towards the NFL combine and the start of free agency.

Baltimore has the No. 30 overall pick in April’s draft and little salary cap space to make a splash, making the Ravens one team to watch in the NFL this spring.

NFL Network’s senior draft analyst and former Eagles staffer, Daniel Jeremiah, had his first conference call of the season, focusing on the upcoming scouting combine.

Jeremiah discussed Baltimore potentially targeting an offensive tackle in the first round and the potential for other significant named additions on both sides of the ball.

Daniel Jeremiah on the top guy at cornerback

Nov 4, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats wide receiver Cam Johnson (14) tries to catch a pass as Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) defends during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore has four cornerbacks testing some form of free agency, and it’ll be a need this offseason.

Jeremiah told Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia that there would be good cornerback options in the first round’s back half.

Nate Wiggins from Clemson, Cooper DeJean of Iowa, and Missouri cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. were his third cornerbacks off the board.

Jeremiah on the best linebacker in the draft

The Ravens are replacing Patrick Queen, and there are several talented inside or off-the-ball linebackers for Baltimore to key in on.

When asked about the best player at the position, Jeremiah referenced Michigan’s Junior Colson as that guy.

Colson led the National champions with 95 total tackles — a full 30 tackles more than the Wolverines’ next leading tackler.

Colson led the team with 11 tackles in the massive win over Ohio State — tying a season-best he set against Michigan State earlier. He also led the Wolverines with ten tackles in the Rose Bowl against Alabama. He tied for a team-leading eight tackles in the Big Ten Championship against Iowa and helped secure Michigan’s title over Washington with six tackles.

“Just to be able to go out there and show that I’m that true sideline-to-sideline linebacker,” Colson told ESPN of his NFL traits. “I do have every tool in the box — a big wingspan and everything that a team is looking for. I do see myself as the best backer in this draft.”

Jeremiah on Darius Robinson

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive lineman Darius Robinson of Missouri (6) works through a defensive drill during practice for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

After a strong Senior Bowl, Darius Robinson is rising up draft boards and mocked by the Ravens.

When asked about a potential NFL comparison, Daniel Jeremiah mentioned the Saint’s Cam Jordan. Jeremiah stated that he believes Robinson will go in the 20s and could be off the board before Baltimore’s pick.

Daniel Jeremiah on QB movement in first round

Baltimore has the reigning NFL MVP, so quarterback is not an organizational topic of discussion, but for fans, it’s always nice to land insight into what teams in the top ten will do.

Jeremiah notes that it’s possible that four quarterbacks could go in the first five picks of the NFL Draft: “That’d be pretty nuts if four of the first five picks were quarterbacks, but it’s not out of the realm of possibility.”

Daniel Jeremiah on the top offensive tackles

Nov 4, 2023; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman JC Latham (65) stretches on the field before a game against the LSU Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore could lose both offensive tackles for salary cap purposes, and Daniel Jeremiah gave some insight into what the top guys entering the draft bring.

Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga, and Alabama’s JC Latham.

On the top OTs, Daniel Jeremiah says: Alt: Cleanest of the bunch

Fashanu: Plug and play at LT or RT

Fuaga: Clean tape. RT, not sure why anyone would move him to LT.

Latham: Torque and Power in the run game. Good anchor. — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@bgrisakTST) February 22, 2024

Ravens hunting WR position

Even with Nelson Agholor’s return, Baltimore has three free agent wide receivers, and a need to get younger and more productive at the position.

Daniel Jeremiah says there is major wide receiver value in the third round this year. Could be a sweet spot for the Ravens. — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) February 22, 2024

Washington’s Jaylen McMillan, Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley, and Roman Wilson of Michigan are potential Day 2 picks.

Daniel Jeremiah on Ravens OT hunt

Oct 28, 2023; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman Tyler Guyton (60) at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas Jayhawks during the game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremiah was asked about Baltimore potentially landing an offensive tackle at No. 30 overall, and Jeremiah talked about the Ravens drafting the best available player on the board.

Jeremiah discussed Amarius Mims from Georgia and Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton as a possible pick.

Jeremiah on Ravens adding size at wide receiver

Brian Thomas of LSU, Keon Coleman of Florida State, Adonai Mitchell of Texas and Troy Franklin of Oregon are just some of the wideouts with size entering the draft.

Daniel Jeremiah says he would look to add size to the Ravens WR group in the draft to "fill out the basketball team." Points to Adonai Mitchell (Texas) as a "perfect example" and includes Troy Franklin (Oregon) and Keon Coleman (Florida State). — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) February 22, 2024

