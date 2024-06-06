2024 News-Herald girls track and field all-stars

Jun. 5—ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Amy Weybrecht

Gilmour, senior

After making distance events all her own locally for what feels like a lot more than four years given her extent of success and caliber, Weybrecht concludes her Gilmour career with a deserved nod as 2024 News-Herald girls track and field athlete of the year. The Lancers' standout senior was Division II state runner-up in the 800-meter run (2:12.27) and 1,600 (4:58.19) and ran a leg on the state champion 4×400 (3:55.45) as Gilmour took a tight second as a team in Dayton. This marks the first time a Lancers' girls track and field student-athlete has earned the top N-H honor since Bekka Simko in 2010. Weybrecht exits as the all-time coverage area record holder in 1,600 (4:52.57), a six-time top-four state placer between individual events and relays and one of the premier big-stage distance runners the coverage area has ever known.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Jeff Klein, Gilmour

As already noted, the Lancers took a close second to Woodridge in the D-II state team title race in Dayton, 41-39, and were an additional break or two away from being champion. Klein and his staff do commendable work year in and year out in Gates Mills. From the way 4×4 peaked in the postseason to being unafraid to tinker with relay order down the stretch to mixing in new personnel, this was good work all the way around by Gilmour to make a return trip to the state podium for team hardware.

FIRST TEAM

(in alphabetical order; S: state, R: regional, D: district)

Eve Clark, Sr., Euclid

S (D1): 18th 200; R: 4th 200, 12th 100; D: 2nd 400

Kara Deister, So., West Geauga

S (D2): 5th HJ, 8th 100h; R: 1st HJ, 4th 100h

Abby Detzel, Jr., Gilmour

S (D2): 1st 4×4, 2nd 4×2, 5th 4×1; R: 1st 4×4

Claire Duricky, Sr., Lake Catholic

S (D2): 6th 100h, 6th 300h; R: 2nd 300h, 5th 100h

Dakota Houston, Sr., Beachwood

S (D2): 2nd 200, 8th 100, 9th LJ, 10th 4×1

Rae Kawalec, Sr., Chardon

S (D1): 2nd 3,200, 18th 4×8; R: 2nd 3,200, 4th 4×8

Leila Metres, Sr., Hawken

S (D2): 3rd 400, 14th 200; R: 1st 400, 4th 200

Mariyah Moore, Sr., Gilmour

S (D2): 2nd 4×2, 5th 4×1; R: 1st 200, 2nd 100

Sadie Poudevigne, Jr., Kenston

S (D1): 10th LJ, 17th HJ; R: 1st HJ, 3rd LJ

Bella Radomsky, Jr., Chagrin Falls

S (D2): 8th 4×8, 10th 400; R: 2nd 400, 3rd 4×8

SECOND TEAM

(in alphabetical order; S: state, R: regional, D: district)

Kylie Coleman, Jr., Mentor: R — 5th 100, 6th LJ

Brielle Collins, Jr., Hawken: S — 5th 3,200; R — 4th 3,200

Lily Detzel, Fr., Gilmour: S — 2nd 4×2, 5th 4×1

Mila Gresh, Sr., Chagrin Falls: S — 8th 4×8, 13th 1,600

Rielyn Jackson, Jr., Gilmour: S — 1st 4×4, 2nd 4×2

Alexandra Kheyfets, So., Beachwood: S — 8th 3,200; R — 1st 3,200

Alyssa Palmisano, Sr., Geneva: S — 8th shot put; R — 5th shot put

Sienna Sidoti, So., Madison: S — 13th HJ; R — 3rd HJ

Madison Torbert, Sr., Beachwood: S — 16th shot put; R — 2nd shot put

Gabrielle Turner, Jr., Hawken: S — 13th shot put; R — 3rd shot put

THIRD TEAM

(in alphabetical order; S: state, R: regional, D: district)

Caramia Boland, Jr., Geneva: S — 17th LJ; R — 3rd LJ

Izzie Copeland, So., Kirtland: S — 14th 4×8; R — 8th 800

Eve Downs, Sr., Chardon: S — 18th 4×8; R — 7th 800

Emerson Greene, Sr., Kenston: R — 7th 3,200; D — 1st 3,200

Kayla Harris, So., Beaumont: S — 12th 4×2; R — 6th 4×2

Brianna McIvor, Jr., Kenston: R — 8th 1,600; D — 4th 1,600

Lilly Stukus, Jr., Chagrin Falls: S — 8th 4×8, 15th 4×4

Addy Trefzger, Jr., Perry: S — 11th PV; R — 1st PV

Kylie Walters, Sr., Beachwood: S — 10th 4×1; R — 6th LJ

Sharnise Worthams, So., Mayfield: R — 7th 300h, 10th 100h

HONOR ROLL

Andrews Osborne: Neziah Kinnaird, Beachwood: Marley Readance, Beaumont: Imyla Holmes, Berkshire: Kirsten Shaffer, Brush: Hailey Flowers, Cardinal: Lily Ayer, Chagrin Falls: Leah Kler, Chardon: Micah Tager, Cornerstone Christian: Mylia Bell, Euclid: Amiyah Moore, Fairport: Madison Hunt, Geneva: Daniella Bobish, Gilmour: Grace Kotora, Harvey: Bri Taylor, Hawken: Maddee Sands, Kenston: Morgan Myers, Kirtland: Ainsley Borthwick, Lake Catholic: Kelly Ward, Madison: Addison Wesley, Mayfield: Gianna Condelli, Mentor: Ada Sabo, NDCL: Mia Trusso, North: Amaya Majette, Perry: Marlee Freeman, Richmond Heights: Simi Adio, Riverside: Gigi DeMarco, South: Christine White, VASJ: Taylor Bishop, West Geauga: Maggie Furst, Wickliffe: Markalla Tumbry