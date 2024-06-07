2024 News-Herald boys track and field all-stars

Jun. 6—ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Ty Jackson

Mayfield, senior

We may have just witnessed the best postseason by a boys hurdler in News-Herald coverage area lore — and the author of it was Jackson, as he is named the 2024 News-Herald boys track and field athlete of the year. The Wildcats' senior was Division I state champion in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.89 and came back later to rally for gold in 300 hurdles with a 36.74. This marks just the second boys hurdles double at state in the modern era of 110s/3s, the first since Riverside's Russ Pernus doubled in D-I in 1991 and are the first state titles in boys hurdles for Mayfield since 1949. Jackson also broke Pernus' 33-year-old coverage area record in 110 hurdles with a 13.63 during the D-I Mentor District. His technical precision, attack and speed in hurdles will be difficult to match in the coming years.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Ralph White, NDCL

It's impossible to ignore the manner in which the Lions peaked at state, getting a Division II 400 state title from Rob Bonchak and a 4×400 runner-up. Bonchak dropped .53 from regional to state and had a brilliant lean to edge out the open 4 title. With 4×4, that quartet was a new-look group throughout the spring around Bonchak after taking fourth a year ago, all the way into state. And they still managed to fare better than 2023. In a time of year during which many programs have student-athletes add time over regional, NDCL very much did not, a credit in part to White and his staff.

FIRST TEAM

(in alphabetical order; S: state, R: regional, D: district)

Rob Bonchak, So., NDCL

S (D2): 1st 400, 2nd 4×4; R: 3rd 400, 2nd 4×4

Bryce Brock, So., Madison

S (D1): 10th shot put, 12th discus; R: 3rd discus, 4th shot put

Taman Chokshi, Jr., Chardon

S (D1): 18th 3,200; R: 1st 3,200, 5th 4×8; D: 1st 1,600

Tyrell Cloud, Sr., Brush

S (D1): 3rd 110h, 3rd 300h; R: 1st 300h, 3rd 4×4

Karl Dietz, Sr., Chardon

S (D1): 3rd 400, 5th 4×4; R: 1st 400, 1st 4×4

Brayden Green, Sr., Gilmour

S (D2): 3rd LJ; R: 1st LJ; D: 3rd LJ, 5th 300h

Lamonte Hamelin, Sr., Euclid

S (D1): 10th 200, 13th 100; R: 1st 100, 2nd 200

Antonio Heath, Sr., Brush

S (D1): 4th shot put; R: 2nd shot put; D: 1st shot put

Jack Kittle, Sr., Chagrin Falls

S (D2): 5th 400; R: 1st 400, 14th 4×4; D: 1st 400

Brayden Richards, Sr., Perry

S (D2): 2nd PV, 5th 110h; R: 1st PV, 1st 300h

SECOND TEAM

(in alphabetical order; S: state, R: regional, D: district)

Armani Chiappone, Jr., Perry: S — 11th HJ; R — 2nd HJ

Matthew Dienes, Sr., West Geauga: S — 7th 1,600; R — 6th 1,600

Nathan Gaspersic, Sr., Riverside: R — 2nd PV, 4th 400

Caleb Hewitt, Jr., Chardon: S — 5th 4×4; R — 4th 100

Chris Maloney, Jr., Benedictine: S — 12th 200; R — 3rd 200

Keion Mayberry, Sr., Benedictine: S — 9th 400; R — 5th 400

Kyle McMahan, Sr., Kenston: S — 17th 1,600; R — 3rd 1,600

Jaden Russell, Jr., Mentor: S — 15th 300h; R — 4th 300h

Matthew Sopchak, Sr., Chardon: S — 5th 4×4; R — 7th 800

John Young, Sr., Riverside: S — 15th 800; R — 4th 800

THIRD TEAM

(in alphabetical order; S: state, R: regional, D: district)

Billy Dennison, Jr., Mentor: R — 5th 1,600, 8th 3,200

Nick Garcia-Whitko, Sr., Hawken: R — 7th 1,600, 9th 4×8

Marquise Gregory, Sr., South: S — 16th 4×4; R — 2nd 4×4

Kyndall McCaleb, So., Riverside: R — 4th 4×1, 7th LJ

Casey McInnerney, Fr., NDCL: S — 16th LJ; R — 4th LJ

Jacob Nieset, Jr., Chardon: S — 5th 4×4; R — 9th 800

Asu Pelima, Sr., VASJ: S — 18th 800; R — 3rd 800

Matthew Penkowski, So., Mentor: R — 6th 4×8, 8th 1,600

Ryan Radkowski, Sr., Madison: R — 7th discus, 12th HJ

Donald Shymske, Jr., Geneva: R — 8th 800; D — 2nd 800

HONOR ROLL

Andrews Osborne: Aiden Crawford-Leacy, Beachwood: Peter Adobamen, Benedictine: Carmello Jones, Berkshire: Owen Zaumeyer, Brush: Trumar Salette, Cardinal: Max Soltis, Chagrin Falls: Nate Bruce, Chardon: Toby Rogers, Cornerstone Christian: Jaiden Burkholder, Euclid: Malik Hogan, Fairport: Michael Hess, Geneva: Owen Pfeifer, Gilmour: Lars Broberg, Harvey: Ethan Eudell, Hawken: Ethan Metz, Kenston: Christian Lioudis, Kirtland: Will Beers, Lake Catholic: Jimmy Gibbons, Madison: Alex Kollhoff, Mayfield: Jaswant Singh, Mentor: Aiden Shiels, NDCL: Holden Kajfasz, North: Brayden Sandstrom, Perry: Tristan Sexton, Richmond Heights: Kamauri Hall, Riverside: Colin Borris, South: Benn Wynn, University: Andrew Merritt, VASJ: Davion Taylor, West Geauga: Ian Res, Wickliffe: Jacob Peklay