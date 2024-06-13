2024 News-Gazette All-Area girls' track and field Coach of the Year: Tuscola's Drew Sterkel

Jun. 13—Why he's coach of the year

Tuscola girls' track and field logged another successful season in 2024, placing second at the Class 1A state meet. Lia Patterson winning

individual state championships in the 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles certainly helped, along with third-place finishes from Patterson

in the 100 and 200. But the Warriors weren't just a one-woman show. Kate Foltz chipped in a third-place finish at state in the 3,200 and Rylie Vanausdoll added a sixth-place finish in the triple jump for a program that won the Central Illinois Conference championship in early May.

Sterkel — who also guided the Warriors to a 1A state title in 2022 and a third-place finish in 2023 — stopped by The News-Gazette with his wife Ashleigh and the couple's two children, Paxson and Joelle, to discuss another strong season by Tuscola with staff writer JOEY WRIGHT:

How would you describe Tuscola's 2024 season?

➜ Drew: I've got some really, really great kids that work really, really hard. But behind the scenes type of things, you have to have the support of your family and community and I really believe I've got that. ... Yes, I am the head coach and make all the calls and all those things. But there's five of us that all kind of work together. So being able to do that with all them, there's no way we would be where we are at this point. Each year has its own special thing about the team. This year, it was probably one of my favorites just for the fact that each one of these kids truly cared about each other and wanted each one to be successful. You have your high school issues and things like that, but I never had to do that this year. So I was able to kind of sit and really enjoy this year. This one was really special for me.

Who are some of those individuals that help you out on a daily basis?

➜ Drew: (Ryan Hornaday) is kind of the brains behind the whole thing. We kind of bounce ideas off of each other, especially in the wintertime when we're getting going. We've got very limited space. We've got hallways and we've got to coordinate things.

Austin Sexson is our jumps coach, probably the best I've ever been around, by far, hands down. He was able to coach two girls and they both qualified in triple and long jump, one of which scored at the state track meet. Tracy Hornaday as well, and then Stan Wienke with our throws.

There's not a point to where each one of us didn't coach a kid throughout the whole year, which is fantastic to have. And that's not how it is everywhere. So I think we've kind of cracked a really nice formula to make sure we're building relationships with kids.

What is your approach to practices?

➜ Drew: I try to keep everything as loose as we can. We always dive into the physical aspect of it. But my big thing is the mindset as we start approaching it.

If you're not having fun doing something, why are you doing it? And track is hard. With track, not that many people can say, 'Hey, I want to go out and run.' So we've always got to make the best of it and make sure that kids are having fun.

How did you fall in love with

coaching and athletics in general?

➜ Drew: I grew up, believe it or not, at the ballpark. My grandfather and father were both fastpitch softball pitchers. They're both in the fastpitch softball Hall of Fame. That's what we did.

I played sports from the age of four all the way up. I had some really amazing coaches in high school that kind of got me to the point where like, 'Hey, this is something I want to do. I want to teach and coach,' At the beginning, you always think (about) the X's and O's. But now as I get older, I just want to build relationships with kids.

I tell our girls this all the time: I want to make sure that you have a successful track career, but the most important thing is I want to be invited to your wedding. I want Christmas cards as you get older, and kind of build those memories.

Who are some of your idols

in the coaching profession?

➜ Drew: One particular person, Chad Clarey is his name, I coached track with him up at Kaneland. He not only taught me basically the ins and outs of distance training, but he's probably one of the greatest men I've ever been around. Just a truly inspiring guy. And I still talk to him (probably) weekly. You always think like, 'Hey, we're talking coaching stuff,' but it's nice that we can just talk families.

Obviously the spring is a busy time for you and your family. How do you handle all of that?

➜ Ashleigh: Things have kind of evolved from the beginning. I was obviously able to attend more things and then as the kids were infants, wasn't able to go to as much. Now that the kids are older and being able to attend our first awards night, the kids were sliding across the benches a little bit. They were quiet. We did OK. But it's really neat to see, just going back to what you just said, the relationship-building aspect of things. The girls' relationships, then their interactions with the kids. That has been really special to see.

And the parents too, because we both teach in Tuscola so sometimes the parents are also involved. I have their younger siblings, (and) this year, one of Drew's athletes had a sibling in my class. And so just the relationships between those two, it's really neat to have. The connections that you make in the relationship-building and to see the interaction between those siblings with my kids and the parent relationship, it's just all really interesting and fun.

What's the future of Tuscola girls' track and field look like?

➜ Drew: Natalie (Hasting) is our one that's leaving. So we have everybody coming back that scored, and I think that now that we've got a bunch of older kids that got the taste of it, they're kind of itching to get back into it.

I always hate to look that far ahead, because there's so much that can happen, but I think we're in a really, really good spot right now. We're losing some valuable seniors leadership-wise, but I think our (Class of 2025) is one of the best I've ever been around. So they're already itching. They're calling me. I've got cross-country kids that are right now just constantly calling me. I said take a week off and they took three or four days off because they're ready to go. So it's awesome.